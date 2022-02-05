Cavaliers vs. Hornets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Cleveland Cavaliers (31-21) play against the Charlotte Hornets (24-24) at Spectrum Center

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Friday February 4, 2022

Cleveland Cavaliers 4, Charlotte Hornets 3 (Q1 09:01)

Rod Boone @rodboone

Cavs first play is a pick-and-roll for an easy Jarrett Allen dunk. Guessing we will see that play more than a few more times. – 7:11 PM

James Plowright @British_Buzz

Silver lining of the Portland trade today for Charlotte, they got a lot worse and the Pelicans still have a chance to make the play in and if they win could make the playoffs and send their 22 1st round pick to Charlotte – 7:07 PM

James Plowright @British_Buzz

LaMelo placed with Scoot Henderson from G League ignite, the current projected number 1 pick ahead of Victor Wembanyama in 2023. 📺 🍿 pic.twitter.com/BSfKXG3PZK – 7:06 PM

Mary Schmitt Boyer/Jodie Valade @PDcavsinsider

Euphoria. Pride. Jubilation. Pandemonium. Garland is officially an All-Star — a moment he’s dreamed about since he was a little kid, watching almost every game. Photo: John Kuntz, cleveland.com trib.al/U5Ckco6 – 7:05 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Friday night hoops >>>>

📍 – 🏠

🆚 – @Cleveland Cavaliers

📺 – @HornetsOnBally

⏰ – NOW!

📻 – @WFNZ 610 AM/102.5 FM pic.twitter.com/Aki1nIR8Du – 7:04 PM

Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ

#Cavs ‘extremely disappointed’ by Jarrett Allen’s All-Star snub, coach J.B. Bickerstaff says beaconjournal.com/story/sports/p… via @beaconjournal – 6:56 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊 pic.twitter.com/9yYfdvNCpW – 6:54 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Hi @Gordon Hayward! 👋

https://t.co/ogyvkEMqyP | @CrumblCookies pic.twitter.com/0Qx226SRZk – 6:52 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Just like everyone predicted when the schedule came out back in the summer: big game on a February Friday night between the #Hornets and Cavs. pic.twitter.com/pFIjGhvp75 – 6:51 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton will play for Team Isiah in the Rising Stars Challenge with Anthony Edwards, Desmond Bane and Saddiq Bey. Rookie teammate Davion Mitchell will play for Team Payton with LaMelo Ball and Scottie Barnes. pic.twitter.com/yAG1kEWU3v – 6:48 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Josh Giddey goes #5 in the Rising Stars draft made up of the best players of the 2020 + 2021 drafts.

Giddey was the 2nd rookie picked after Evan Mobley.

Giddey is teammates with the two Jalens OKC fans wanted, Green & Suggs. (Though most wouldn’t trade Josh for them now). – 6:46 PM

Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso

#Cavs Evan Mobley and Isaac Okoro were drafted to the same team, Team Barry, for Rising Stars.

Their team consists of Cade Cunningham, Dyson Daniels, Alperen Sengun, Jae’Sean Tate and Franz Wagner. – 6:45 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Chris Duarte’s teammates for the rising stars challenge at All-Star weekend: LaMelo Ball, Scottie Barnes, Ayo Dosunmu, Scoot Henderson, Jaden McDaniels, and Davion Mitchell. – 6:43 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

#Cavs Evan Mobley and Isaac Okoro were drafted to the same team for Rising Stars. – 6:43 PM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

Ayo Dosunmu was drafted to Gary Payton’s team for the Rising Stars challenge

Ayo’s teammates: LaMelo Ball, Scottie Barnes, Jaden McDaniels, Chris Duarte, Davion Mitchell, Scoot Henderson (G League) – 6:37 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Caleb Martin, Max Strus, and PJ Tucker questionable for tomorrow vs Hornets – 6:35 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Omer Yurtseven is out of protocols and joined the Heat in Charlotte for tomorrow’s game vs. Hornets.

Martin (Achilles), Strus (quad) and Tucker (knee) are questionable. Butler (toe) is probable.

Morris, Okpala, Oladipo and Silva are out. – 6:30 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Listed as questionable for Heat for Saturday at Charlotte: Martin (Achilles), Strus (quad) and Tucker (knee). Butler (toe) listed as probable. Still out: Morris, Okpala, Oladipo, Silva. – 6:27 PM

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

Omer Yurtseven out of health and safety protocols and has rejoined Heat in Charlotte. – 6:27 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

#MIAvsCHA INJURY UPDATE: Jimmy Butler (toe) is listed as probable for tomorrow’s game vs the Hornets.

Max Strus (quad contusion), Caleb Martin (Achilles) & P.J. Tucker (knee) are all listed as questionable. – 6:27 PM

Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso

#Cavs starters tonight against the Hornets: Brandon Goodwin, Isaac Okoro, Cedi Osman, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen – 6:24 PM

Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG

#Cavs starters v. CHA:

Goodwin

Okoro

Osman

Mobley

Allen – 6:23 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

First Five in Charlotte 🖐️ #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/5Al65YLCph – 6:20 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Gordon Hayward is playing for the first time in two weeks.

“We’ll monitor the minutes here, especially early in the first half. Just see where he’s at.”

charlotteobserver.com/sports/charlot… – 6:05 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

I’m told #Cavs are going with the same starting lineup from the other night in Houston. Brandon Goodwin will start for Darius Garland (back). Cedi Osman in the starting lineup for Dean Wade.

Goodwin, Okoro, Osman, Mobley and Allen. – 6:01 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

#FROHIO Appreciation Post ❤️💛 pic.twitter.com/1YnmDiXYQl – 6:01 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

James Borrego said it’s “disappointing” that neither LaMelo nor Miles Bridges were selected to the All-Star team as reserves. Said he knows there are a limited number of spots, but felt both were deserving. Said he spoke privately with each about it. – 5:40 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

INJURY REPORT vs CLE

Gordon Hayward has been upgraded to available.

Jalen McDaniels (L Ankle Sprain) is out.

#AllFly | @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/QHzHr8Iney – 5:38 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

Cavs rookies with 29+ PTS and 12+ REB in a game:

John Johnson

Mike Mitchell

Brad Daugherty (x3)

Zydrunas Ilgauskas

LeBron James

𝗘𝗩𝗔𝗡 𝗠𝗢𝗕𝗟𝗘𝗬 pic.twitter.com/Wd0Bu9QhnG – 5:29 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

#Cavs Darius Garland always dreamed about making the All-Star Game. He thought it was possible after the summer. Last night, he officially got word

“It’s super cool to be representing the Cavs organization, representing Cleveland, representing the fans”

cleveland.com/cavs/2022/02/d… – 5:28 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

fresh fits & focus.

#ULTRADrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/gXbM7q64yA – 5:23 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Coach JB is LIVE! twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 5:19 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

#Hornets have upgraded Gordon Hayward to available for tonight’s game against Cleveland. – 5:13 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

Sashi Brown is leaving Monumental Sports and the Washington Wizards to return to the NFL as an executive with the Baltimore Ravens, sources tell me and @AdamSchefter. Brown had previously been the Cleveland Browns GM. – 4:40 PM

Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin

El sábado, @CoachCMorales y @QuiqueGaray se encargan del choque entre @Miami Heat y @Charlotte Hornets, pero solo por NBA League Pass. Es el #PartidoDeLaSemana. pic.twitter.com/ArAMwhzkuu – 4:39 PM

Josh Martin @LonzoWire

The Hornets star was left off the Eastern Conference All-Star reserves on Thursday night. lonzowire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit… – 4:00 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

Win some cold hard cash making the right predictions in tonight’s Cavs Pick ‘Em game, presented by @FuboSportsbook!

MAKE YOUR PICKS: https://t.co/qrR6uHYi7C

#LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/Ze3iH0CpzH – 4:00 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

🏀🔜

🆚 @Charlotte Hornets

🕖 7:00PM ET

📺 @BallySportsCLE, @NBATV

@betwayusa | #GetItLocked pic.twitter.com/i6wcz88viL – 3:30 PM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

Sources: Sashi Brown – president of Monumental Basketball (Wizards, WNBA’s Mystics, G League’s Go-Go) – is resigning from his position to transition to new opportunity. Brown joined the Wizards in 2019 after several years in the Cleveland Browns organization. – 3:28 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

next stop: Charlotte 🛫 pic.twitter.com/x98PKtJ4FL – 2:54 PM

Spencer Percy @QCHspencer

If the LAC cost for getting Norman Powell on a long-term contract was basically a rookie contract/prospect (Keon Johnson) + 2R pick then it’s fair to assume the cost of trading for Jusuf Nurkic on an expiring contract should be significantly less. File that away, #Hornets fans. – 2:47 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Game 1️⃣ of our four-game home stand 👊

#AllFly | @LendingTree pic.twitter.com/0pqNSE4dLa – 2:21 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

The rook is averaging 15.2 & 8.2 on the season 👏

@keybank | #LetEmKnow – 2:00 PM

Serena Winters @SerenaWinters

The #Cavs were on a bus en route to Charlotte when Darius Garland found out he was selected as an #AllStar reserve, said he had a lot of emotions & called his parents instantly, who were ‘bawling crying.’

“For me, being this young, having this moment, super blessed.” 💯 – 1:39 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

Our 18th annual #CavsBHC, presented by @CrownRoyalAPPLE, tips off Sunday with #CavsPacers!

– Celebrate Black History and Culture

– Invest in Black Futures

– Highlight Black Business and Entrepreneurship

– Inspire the Racial Justice Movement

DETAILS: https://t.co/ZkC5X5pq7i pic.twitter.com/c7f5aMzplk – 1:08 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

OFFICIAL: We have assigned forward JT Thor to the @GreensboroSwarm. Thor will join the Swarm in Greensboro prior to tonight’s game against the Wisconsin Herd.

#AllFly pic.twitter.com/UCht5zeuEu – 1:00 PM