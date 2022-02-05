Cavaliers trying to acquire Caris LeVert

Joe Vardon: The Cavaliers are trying to acquire Caris LeVert from the Pacers ahead of next week’s deadline. For a little twist, Indiana is on its way to Cleveland today for a game tomorrow, @The Athletic

Joe Vardon @joevardon

The Cavaliers are trying to acquire Caris LeVert from the Pacers ahead of next week’s deadline. For a little twist, Indiana is on its way to Cleveland today for a game tomorrow, @The Athletic – 12:18 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Caris LeVert scores season-high 42, but Ayo Dosunmu’s late dunk lifts Bulls past #Pacers indystar.com/story/sports/n… via @indystar – 10:13 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

“Caris LeVert had a spectacular game,” Rick Carlisle says. Carlisle adds that the Bulls 10-0 run to open the game was the difference. – 9:48 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Dosunmu. Dunk. Dagger.

#Bulls lead 120-115 with 5.7 seconds left after that vicious slam. Caris LeVert stepped out on the other end. #Pacers pic.twitter.com/iVg5sc2eFJ – 9:24 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Vucevic may have just iced the game with a layup. #Bulls up 118-112 with 41.1 seconds left. He’s got 36 and 17.

Caris LeVert has 42. His career-high is 51. #Pacers – 9:17 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Caris LeVert is up to 40 points, his new best mark with the Pacers franchise. It’s his third career 40 point game. – 9:13 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Caris LeVert has attacked the Matt Thomas matchup quickly and eagerly. – 8:50 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

End of 3Q: #Bulls 93, #Pacers 90

Caris LeVert with 30 points, six assists and five rebounds. Terry Taylor has 17 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

Nikola Vucevic has 30 points and 15 rebounds, – 8:47 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Pacers charging back into this game and trail the Bulls by just 1 point – it’s 81-80. Caris LeVert is up to 30 points, his 8th 30 point game as a Pacer. There’s still 16 minutes left in the game. – 8:34 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Halftime: Bulls 65, #Pacers 62

Caris LeVert single-handedly keep Indiana in the game with a 28-point first half on 12-for-14 shooting.

Terry Taylor has 12 points and four rebounds. – 8:02 PM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

Halftime: Bulls 65, Pacers 62

DeMar DeRozan has 17 points and 5 assists. Nikola Vucevic has 18 points (7-9 FG) and 10 rebounds. Ayo Dosunmu has 8 assists

Caris LeVert has 28 points, 5 dimes and is shooting 12-14 – 8:01 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Caris LeVert’s 28 halftime points are the 5th most in Pacers franchise history. Only TJ Warren, Jermaine O’Neal, Reggie Miller, and Danny Granger scored more points in a first half. Not a bad crew to be named with. – 8:00 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Caris LeVert with 26 points, but the lack of size is really hurting the #Pacers. Indiana trails 56-48. – 7:53 PM

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports

Pretty good 1stQ for #Bulls, they lea Indiana 40-33; Vucevic has 13 & 6. But Caris Levert is on pace to score 88. Can he do it? – 7:35 PM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

Caris LeVert played the entire first quarter and scored 22 points on 10-11 shooting

Bulls lead 40-33 after one. 73 combined points in 12 minutes – 7:34 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Caris LeVert with a 22-point first quarter, and the #Pacers still trail by 7.

End of 1Q: Bulls 40, #Pacers 33 – 7:33 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Bulls post season-high for 1st-quarter points with 40.

Also, Caris Levert scored 22 of the Pacers’ 33 points. Wow. – 7:32 PM

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

Caris LeVert drops 20 points in the first quarter, highlighting continued defensive problems for the Bulls despite their major size advantage tonight. – 7:32 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Caris LeVert with a 20-point first quarter. Major buckets being given out. 40 ball incoming? #Pacers – 7:31 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Caris LeVert is cooking. He’s got 20 of the Pacers 31 points so far and is getting all the way tot he rim on his drives. Pacers still down 7, though. – 7:30 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Terry Taylor, who is averaging 19.5 points and 12 rebounds per game in his last two appearances, will get the start at center for the Pacers tonight. It’s his first career start. Torrey Craig, Justin Holiday, Caris LeVert, and Chris Duarte will start alongside him. – 6:50 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

#Pacers starters tonight against the #Bulls:

— Caris LeVert

— Chris Duarte

— Justin Holiday

— Torrey Craig

— Terry Taylor, who is making his first #NBA start.

📸: me pic.twitter.com/0GZBO8oepz – 6:47 PM

While the Cavs have placed calls on wing reinforcements such as Eric Gordon and Caris LeVert, both the Rockets’ and Pacers’ asking prices have been described as too high for Cleveland. The Cavaliers seem to prefer sending two second-round picks to acquire either player, but the Rockets believe they can get a first-rounder for Gordon, and the Pacers are seeking more than a first-round pick for LeVert. -via Bleacher Report / February 2, 2022

Eric Gordon’s value hasn’t been this high in years after he’s had multiple injury-plagued seasons. The Cavaliers have kept tabs on Gordon, Caris LeVert, Terrence Ross, among shooting guards on the trade market, I’ve heard. -via HoopsHype / January 26, 2022

Buzz that Caris LeVert could end up as a Cleveland Cavalier has increased recently. If so, injured guard Ricky Rubio (knee) and his expiring contract could be headed to the Indiana Pacers along with other considerations. -via Bleacher Report / January 25, 2022