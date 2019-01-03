Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson addresses relationship with Draymond Green originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

The visual evidence says otherwise, but according to Cavs center Tristan Thompson, there is no beef between him and Warriors forward Draymond Green.

In a recent sitdown interview with Yahoo's Chris Haynes, Thompson was asked about the status of their relationship.

"I got no problem with him," Thompson said on the Posted Up podcast. "We talk. We talk. It's cool. He's got a great situation there in Golden State."

Thompson and Green famously got into a shoving match in the finals seconds of the Warriors' overtime win in Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals after Thompson committed a flagrant foul on Warriors guard Shaun Livingston. Thompson was ejected for his role in the incident.

As Thompson was being removed from the court, he made a gesture towards Green that indicated he wanted to meet him outside for a fight.

Green responded after the game.

"I can't meet him outside of here because I'll still get fined," Green told the media at Oracle Arena on June 2. "But I can meet him in the streets any day.

"You can say something like, ‘Meet you at the bus.' I'm going to keep taking care of my family. I ain't going to meet you at the bus. But the summer, you can meet anybody anywhere, so all this, ‘Meet me outside,' ‘Meet me at the bus' . . . I ain't going to give up money for that. If you want to see me somewhere else, that's fine. Any time."

Green upped the rheteric at the Warriors 2018 Championship Parade.

"We just cut from a different cloth," Green said. "A lot of guys in this league, they just soft. We just cut from a different cloth."

Then, in late July, a report surfaced that Thompson attacked Green at a party hosted by LeBron James. Green refuted the incident the next day.

Haynes asked Thompson if the fight actually happened, but the Cavs big man danced around answering it.

"Man, I had a great summer," Thompson said with a smile on his face. "I had no issues. My summer was great. Yeah, I had a good summer."

So, after ALL of that, Thompson now says the two stars are okay. We'll let you decide if you believe that or not.

The Cavs and Warriors will meet on the court one final time this season, on April 5 in Oakland.