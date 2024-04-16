Cavaliers top Cardinals in tennis match at TJ

Apr. 16—The Thomas Jefferson Cavaliers earned a 6-3 victory Monday night when they hosted Webb City for a tennis match at TJ Independent Day School.

The Cavaliers got individual wins from their top four singles players.

With that 4-2 lead after singles, Prithvi Nagarajan and Lele Qian defeated Webb City's Jacob McDonald and Tristan Lynch to seal the team victory and put it out of reach of the Cardinals.

It was a tight match as Nagarajan and Qian had to win it 9-8 in a tiebreaker by a score of 7-4.

In No. 1 singles, Nagarajan defeated McDonald 8-2. Qian took down Webb City's Lynch for an 8-1 win in the No. 2 match, and Devan Murali continued the winning ways for TJ with an 8-3 defeat of Trevor Peterson in the No. 3 singles. No. 4 singles went to Jack Goodhue by a score of 8-2 over Jacob Russell.

The Cardinals' wins came in No. 5 and 6 singles as Zach Sump beat Ryker Faaborg 8-6 and Kaden Cox topped Yousuf Mokhtar 9-7 in their respective singles matches.

Other doubles play saw TJ's Murali and Goodhue pair up to defeat Peterson and Easton McDonald for the No. 2 match. In No. 3 doubles, Webb City's Russell and Cox topped Faaborg and Mokhtar for an 8-3 win.

Webb City (2-5) was back in action Tuesday in Carl Junction.

On Thursday, TJ (6-1) heads to Springfield for a meeting with Greenwood High School.