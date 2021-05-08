Cavaliers sweep singles, doubles district titles

May 8—BELTON, Mo. — Thomas Jefferson's Ian Ding and Noah Hamlett-Tyler Brouhard won championships in the Class 2 District 7 tennis tournament on Friday.

Ding, the No. 1 seed, beat third-seeded Nathan Irvin of Belton 6-0, 6-1 in the singles championship match.

Hamlett-Brouhard, also the top seed, defeated No. 2 Trenton Hayes-Cale Stephens of Webb City 6-1, 6-1 in the doubles final.

The district winners and runners-up advance to the state tournament later this month in Springfield.

Ding beat Drake Miller of Webb City 6-4, 6-1 and Neosho's Christian Williams 6-0, 6-0 in his first two matches, and Irvin upset second-seeded Christopher Wheelen of Thomas Jefferson 6-3, 6-4 in his semifinal.

Wheelen then beat Williams 8-0 in the third-place match.

Hamlett-Brouhard, just like the doubles final, beat their first two foes in straight sets by identical scores — Fajtim Lee-Wesley McKay of Neosho 6-0, 6-0 and Caiden Johnson-Tyler Wade of Webb City 6-1, 6-1.

Hayes-Stephens, who won the No. 1 doubles crown in last week's Central Ozark Conference tournament, defeated Carl Junction's Jordan Markham-Jose Figueroa 6-1, 6-1 and Thomas Jefferson's Hari Nagarajan-Prithvi Nagarajan 7-5, 6-3 to reach the final.

Nagarajan-Nagarajan topped Johnson-Wade in a tiebreaker 9-8 (7-4) for third place.

The team district tournaments will start on Monday.