Cavaliers sign Cedi Osman to 4-year deal worth $31 million

The Cleveland Cavaliers seem to really like Cedi Osman, who was one of LeBron James‘s favorite players during his last couple of seasons in Northeastern Ohio. Now it appears that Osman will be staying with the Cavaliers for the next several seasons.

According to multiple reports, Osmond has signed a 4-year, $31 million extension with Cleveland to remain with the team.

Cedi Osman has agreed to a four-year, $31 million contract extension with the Cavaliers, his agents Jeff Schwartz and Jordan Gertler of @excelsm tell @NYTSports — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) October 25, 2019





The Cedi Osman extension starts at $8.6M and decreases each season. The Cavaliers lose $3.1M in flexibility next season but locking Osman up now makes sense for both sides. — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) October 25, 2019





Reports have stated that Osman’s deal actually declines as it goes on, so it will give Cleveland some flexibility as they get toward the final two seasons. According to Brian Windhorst, the last season of Osman’s deal is non-guaranteed.

This is a reasonable enough contract for a guy in Osman who is a replacement-level player with potential ahead. Osman is just 24 years old, and at 6-foot-8 and 215 pounds, represents a cheap investment that could blossom for Cleveland as time goes on.