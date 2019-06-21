NBA draft: Cavaliers trade four second-round picks to draft USC G Kevin Porter

Clearly, the Cleveland Cavaliers really, really wanted to re-enter the first round of the 2019 NBA draft on Thursday.

After picking up Vanderbilt point guard Darius Garland with the fifth overall pick and Belmont wing Dylan Windler with the 26th pick, the Cavaliers jumped back into the first round to pick up USC guard Kevin Porter Jr. at No. 30.

The price for such a move: four second-round picks and cash.

Sources: Cavs sent four second-round picks and cash to Detroit for pick No. 30. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 21, 2019

Pick-wise, that seems like solid value for the Cavaliers. Porter is a dynamic scorer with talent potentially worthy of the middle of the first round, and he’ll make any skepticism over the trade look silly in a few years.

However, trade-wise, it’s hard not to like the Pistons’ side of this for now. The returns of the back end of the first round are not significantly bigger than the second-round, and having as many bites at the apple as possible is the best way to increase the odds of finding good value. Plus, you never know when a second-round pick will be the trade chip you need to complete a deal.

Just last season, the Bucks acquired Nikola Mirotic, a solid role player, for four first-round picks and some spare parts. And the Cavaliers are giving that up for a player who averaged less than 10 points per game at USC last season and might not have the defense needed to make an impact in the NBA. That’s a pretty significant risk.

Kevin Porter Jr. has plenty of potential. Will it be worth the price for the Cavaliers? (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

