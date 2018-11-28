Cavaliers reportedly trade Kyle Korver to Utah Jazz

The Cleveland Cavaliers reportedly traded Kyle Korver to the Utah Jazz on Wednesday afternoon. (Jeff Haynes/Getty Images)

After reportedly not getting his way this summer, NBA veteran Kyle Korver is finally on his way out of Cleveland.

The Cleveland Cavaliers traded Korver to the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The 37-year-old played for the Jazz for nearly three seasons from 2007-2010.

Cleveland has traded Kyle Korver to Utah, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 28, 2018





The Jazz sent Cleveland guard Alec Burks for Korver, per Wojnarowski. They are also sending a 2020 second-round draft pick and a 2021 second-round pick, via the Washington Wizards.

Burks — who was the Jazz’s 12th overall pick in the 2011 NBA draft — has spent his entire career in Utah, and is averaging 8.4 points and 1.6 rebounds per game so far this season off the bench. The 27-year-old will earn more than $11.53 million this season on the final year of his contract, and is set to become an unrestricted free agent next summer.

Utah is also sending Alec Burks to Cavaliers in the deal, league source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 28, 2018





Korver and the Cavaliers reportedly had a handshake deal that would have sent him elsewhere after LeBron James opted out of his deal to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers this summer. Cleveland, though, went back on that deal, as they “wanted him to play and for the team to try and win.”

Korver, who has been in the NBA since 2003, has put up 6.8 points and 1.8 rebounds for Cleveland so far this season and is averaging 15.7 minutes per game. He dropped 22 points and went 6-of-9 in the Cavaliers’ 102-95 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday, and is shooting 46.3 percent from behind the arc.

Utah desperately needs help from the 3-point line, and could lean on Korver to help moving forward. The Jazz, who started the season 9-12, have shot just 31.8 percent from that range this year, the second-worst in the NBA.

The Cavaliers have won just four games so far this year and are currently in last place in the Eastern Conference.

