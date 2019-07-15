Cavaliers reportedly still not interested in trading Kevin Love

With so many teams going all-in this summer to chase a ring, Cavaliers GM Koby Altman’s phone was ringing with his counterparts asking about the availability of Kevin Love.

Each time the answer was the same: No. Cleveland is not interested.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Despite the Cavaliers being in a rebuilding phase, Cleveland is frustrating other franchises because they are not looking to move one of the holdovers from the LeBron James title team, reports Chris Fedor of the Cleveland Plain Dealer.

Many around the NBA are incredulous when it comes to the Cavs’ stance, especially with so many teams taking an all-in approach this summer, believing Golden State splitting up makes for a wide-open title race. At each stop, people were asking the same question: Are the Cavs really going to keep Love? Shouldn’t they explore deals that will accelerate their rebuild? The answer still hasn’t changed. While it’s not wise to use the never term in this ever-changing league, the Cavs don’t want to trade Love… If the Cavs are blown away by a Love offer and receive the package that meets their demands then, of course, they would consider it. It would be foolish not to. According to sources, the Cavs would want some combination of young players and draft picks. Not one or the other. Both.

Kevin Love played in just 22 games last season due to a toe injury, has missed at least 22 games each of the previous three seasons. Also, he saw a decline in production when he did play last season, and at age 30 his four-year, $120 million contract extension kicks in next season.

Story continues

Yet the buzz around the league is to expect some team with title aspirations that starts slowly to come in hard and fast for Love to try to bulk up the roster. In his down season last year he still averaged 17 and 11, can still shoot the three, and he remains a strong rebounder and the best outlet passer in the game. He brings something valuable to the table.

But for right now, that value is remaining in Cleveland. If another team wants him, the bar is set high.