Cavaliers reportedly lose Darius Garland (jaw), Evan Mobley (knee) for weeks

The 13-12 Cavaliers have dealt with a consistent run of injuries this season.

The Cleveland Cavaliers will be without two key players for weeks with separate injuries.

Guard Darius Garland is expected to miss the next few weeks after suffering a fractured jaw, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that center Evan Mobley, who has missed the last four games, needs arthroscopic surgery on his left knee and is expected to miss six-to-eight weeks.

The Garland injury occurred in a collision with Kristaps Porzingis during Thursday night's loss to the Boston Celtics. Garland left the game, only to return later on. He finished with 19 points in a little over 36 minutes.

Darius Garland left the game after being hit in the face. He has returned to the bench area. #LetEmKnow | @cavs pic.twitter.com/yW1jQhboEy — Bally Sports Cleveland (@BallySportsCLE) December 15, 2023

The 13-12 Cavaliers have dealt with a consistent run of injuries this season. Only two players on the roster have yet to miss a game with Garland, Mobley, Jarrett Allen, Caris LeVert, and Donovan Mitchell all missing time at one point.

The 23-year-old Garland, a 2022 NBA All-Star, has averaged 20.7 points per game and 5.9 assists per game this season. Mobley, a 2023 All-Defensive First Team selection, is averaging 16 points and over 10 rebounds per game.