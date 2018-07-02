Cavaliers Owner Dan Gilbert Addresses LeBron James's Decision to Leave for Lakers

Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert didn't use Comic Sans this time around in his reaction to LeBron James’s departure from the Cleveland Cavaliers.

James agreed to a four-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night worth $154 million, which marked the second time he has decided to move on from Cleveland in free agency.

Gilbert’s statement struck a much different tone from his one in 2010 after James opted to sign with the Miami Heat.

“We will always remember the evening of June 19, 2016 as the Cleveland Cavaliers, led by LeBron James, ended the 52-year drought delivering the long elusive championship that many thought they would never see… A Championship that united generations of Cleveland’s, both living and passed.”

He ended it with: “LeBron, you came home and delivered the ultimate goal. Nothing but appreciation and gratitude for everything you put into every moment you spent in a Cavaliers uniform. We look forward to the retirement of the famous #23 Cars jersey one day down the line…”

