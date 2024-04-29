Cavaliers limp home but percentages still favor Cleveland

Apr. 28—There's not much to satisfy a fan base after it has watched two successive train wrecks.

That might be a bit harsh, but ask the Cavaliers fans in your life to best describe what happened in Games 3 and 4 in Orlando. Their answers might be:

Game 3 ... a train wreck from the start.

Game 4 ... a promising start that ended in a train wreck.

Back-to-back train wreck losses are difficult to process for anyone.

Just don't forget what happened in Games 1 and 2. The Cavaliers dominated the Magic in both contests to stake a 2-0 series lead.

Now the stage is set for what is now essentially a best-of-three series. Game 5 is April 30 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. Tip-off time has yet to be announced.

According to a 2020 Medium.com story, the winner of Game 5 in an NBA best-of-seven playoff series has won 82.6 percent of those series (171 of 207). Considering the importance of Game 5s when a series is tied 2-2, being the home team in that instance is enormous.

As bad as it seems for Coach J.B. Bickerstaff and his team, that percentage — 82.6 — no question favors the Cavaliers.

This series could be as simple as taking the home team each time. Again, advantage Cleveland, which would host a Game 7, if necessary.

Of the 16 teams in this year's playoffs, just three had losing records in the regular season on the road. The Lakers were 19-21 and the Bucks were 18-22. The playoff team with the worst record away from home was the Magic at 18-23.

The saying "defense travels" might not be enough for the defensive-minded Magics in Game 5 unless they carry that 116.5-point average from the last two games.

The difference from the first two games to the last two for the Orlando offense is massive. In their Games 1 and 2 losses in Cleveland, the Magic averaged just 84.5 points and shot 17 of 72 from 3-point range (23.6 percent).

In the NBA playoffs, things can change quickly. Momentum swings, 3-point shooting, scoring outbursts — whatever else — all favored the Magic the last two games.

Now it's Cleveland's turn in Game 5.

"They held home court just like we did," Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff said after Game 4. "Now we get an opportunity to go home and play a best-of-three series with two games in Cleveland. We've got areas where we can change some things, fix some things, but I know our guys will be ready to go on Tuesday night."

Three things have to change for the Cavaliers to put themselves in position to win Game 5:

—Cleveland wasn't great from 3-point range in the first two games of the series as it made just 20 of 69 shots (just under 30 percent). In the Sunshine State, it was even worse. The Cavaliers shot 12 of 51 from long range (23.5 percent).

—In Games 1 and 2, the Cavs outrebounded the Magic, 124 to 110. In Orlando, the battle of the boards was all Magic by a whopping margin — 106 to 75. Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen combined for just 10 rebounds in Game 3. The duo was better in Game 4 as each had nine boards.

—Donovan Mitchell — who averaged 26.5 points in Games 1 and 2 — must be better than the 31 points he scored combined in Games 3 and 4. He was 11 of 27 from the field in the two games in Orlando.

"They protected home court and we've got to do the same thing. It's as simple as that," said Mitchell.

Magic at Cavaliers

What: Eastern Conference first round, Game 5; best-of-seven series tied 2-2

When: TBA, April 30

Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

TV: TBA