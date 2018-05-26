Cavaliers' Kevin Love to miss Game 7 of East finals
Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star Kevin Love will miss Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Boston Celtics on Sunday and is in the NBA concussion protocol.
The Cavaliers say Love has been ruled out for Game 7 after experiencing concussion-like symptoms when he was evaluated prior to the team’s flight to Boston on Saturday.
Love suffered the concussion in the first quarter of the Cavaliers‘ Game 6 victory on Friday night when he collided with Celtics’ forward Jayson Tatum. Love has averaged 14.8 points and 10.4 rebounds in the playoffs.
