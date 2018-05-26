Cavaliers' Kevin Love to miss Game 7 of East finals

Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star Kevin Love will miss Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Boston Celtics on Sunday and is in the NBA concussion protocol.

The Cavaliers say Love has been ruled out for Game 7 after experiencing concussion-like symptoms when he was evaluated prior to the team’s flight to Boston on Saturday.

Love suffered the concussion in the first quarter of the Cavaliers‘ Game 6 victory on Friday night when he collided with Celtics’ forward Jayson Tatum. Love has averaged 14.8 points and 10.4 rebounds in the playoffs.

Cleveland Cavaliers’ Kevin Love sits on the court while holding his head during the first half of Game 6 of the team’s NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals against the Boston Celtics, Friday, May 25, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Unrecognizable ex-MLB star gets blocked by usher

• Teacher who helped stop Indiana school shooting is former college DE

• Broncos’ Brandon Marshall calls Trump comments ‘disgusting’

• ’Book it’: Draymond Green guarantees Game 6 GSW win

