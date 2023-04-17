Cavaliers' Isaac Okoro calls out Knicks' Jalen Brunson for foul-baiting 'antics' ahead of Game 2

Jan 24, 2023; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) looks to drive past Cleveland Cavaliers forward Isaac Okoro (35) in the fourth quarter at Madison Square Garden. / Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The Knicks won their first Game 1 of the NBA Playoffs on the road since 1999 on Saturday night, beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 101-97, as star guard Jalen Brunson led the way with 27 points.

As the two teams prepare for a pivotal Game 2 on Tuesday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland wing Isaac Okoro called out Brunson for foul-baiting "antics" on Monday and told reporters that the Cavs need to be more ready for it in the next game.

"We feel like we played him well last game," Okoro said. "I mean, probably get him off the free throw line, not falling for his pump fakes and those antics of trying to draw fouls, be more disciplined."

Okoro went on to say what he and the Cavs can do to guard Brunson and explained the "antics" that the Knicks point guard does to try to draw fouls. He noted that lots of players do things to draw fouls and the Cavs have to defend against them smarter.

"Just being disciplined," Okoro said. "Knowing, talking to the refs you know, trying to let them know some of the antics. You know he might do, you know staying down on pump fakes, you know trying to use my size and my length just to try and deter shots and passes."

Okoro added: "Just you know, nodding your head back, falling on the ground when not a lot of physicality's used on you, just little things to help him get fouls and things get to the free throw line."



Brunson's time on the court was limited in the first half after he was called for his third foul early in the second quarter. The Villanova product still managed to score 27 points in 30 minutes of action, but only went to the foul line four times (tied for the team-high with Julius Randle and Immanuel Quickley).

Twenty-one of Brunson's points came in the second half and only two of them came from the foul line, as Darius Garland was called for the personal in the third quarter.

Overall, the Knicks were called for 20 personal fouls compared to just 17 on the Cavs. New York went 19-for-22 at the charity stripe, while Cleveland shot 15-for-21.

Okoro logged 23 minutes in the Game 1 loss and had six points on 1-for-6 shooting, including 0-for-4 from three and 4-for-4 from the foul line, to go along with three rebounds, two assists, and three personal fouls.