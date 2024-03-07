Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley will miss at least 1 week with ankle injury

Evan Mobley sustained a sprained left ankle and will reportedly be out for an extended period, according to The Athletic.

The Cleveland Cavaliers forward was injured during the team's 22-point, fourth-quarter comeback win against the Boston Celtics on Tuesday. Mobley turned his ankle following a dunk with 5:29 remaining in the third.

He wasn't immediately able to walk off the court, so guard Sam Merrill committed a foul. Caris LeVert immediately subbed in for Mobley, who was taken to the locker room with trainers and was on crutches after the game.

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley will reportedly be out for an extended time due to an ankle injury. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

The Cavaliers said on Wednesday afternoon that Mobely will be evaluated again in about a week, though it's unclear how long he will be sidelined.

This is the latest injury for the 22-year-old, who is averaging 15.6 points and 10.2 rebounds this season. Mobley also missed six weeks earlier this season after undergoing knee surgery at the end of 2023.

The Cavaliers' 105-104 victory over the Celtics was massive as it kept the team within striking distance of the Milwaukee Bucks for the second seed in the East while it currently deals with a string of injuries.

Mobley joins fellow starters Donovan Mitchell (left knee) and Max Strus (right knee) as being out for some time. Cleveland ruled out Mobley for its Wednesday night game versus the Atlanta Hawks.