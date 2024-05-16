Can the Cavaliers draft Bronny James and lure LeBron back to Cleveland?

Shannon Sharpe and Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson react to Bronny James’ impressive showing at the NBA draft combine and debate if the Cleveland Cavaliers should select Bronny in order to attract LeBron James in free agency.

The Cavaliers were eliminated from the NBA playoffs on Wednesday night in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinal series against the Boston Celtics. The Cavs were luckless in this series. Donovan Mitchell got hurt, essentially ending any realistic chances the Cavs had of being able to extend Boston to six or seven games. That said, the Cavs probably weren’t going to come especially close to beating Boston anyway. Given that a number of high-profile Eastern Conference teams, such as the Miami Heat, Philadelphia 76ers, and Milwaukee Bucks had very disappointing 2024 seasons, it might be very difficult for the Cavs to do any better than they did this year (making the second round of the playoffs). Other teams in the East will be better-positioned to make a deep playoff run in future years.

How can the Cavaliers potentially change this equation? Luring LeBron James back to Ohio. It is notable that LeBron attended one of the Cavs-Celtics games in Cleveland a few days ago. Did that mean there were possible stirrings of a final (third) stint in Cleveland, or is that wishful thinking by Cavs fans? It’s interesting to debate this, but it’s hard to see how LeBron will be with any team other than the Los Angeles Lakers next season.

Visit our friends at Fighting Irish Wire, Buffaloes Wire, and Ducks Wire. Follow our newest sites, UW Huskies Wire and UCLA Wire.

Check out more NFL draft coverage with the USA TODAY Sports NFL Draft Hub.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire