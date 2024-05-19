Cavaliers at crossroads, and not just with J.B. Bickerstaff | Jeff Schudel

May 18—Those birds perching in the trees outside the suburban home of J.B. Bickerstaff are not the variety that swoop to residential birdfeeders. They instead are buzzards anticipating Bickerstaff being fired so they can peck at his carcass.

Bickerstaff's job as head coach "is in serious jeopardy," after the Cavaliers were eliminated by the Celtics in five games in the Eastern Conference semifinals, according to a report by The Athletic. Prior to being kayoed by the Celtics, the Cavs outlasted the Orlando Magic in seven games to win a playoff series without LeBron James for the first time since 1993.

Donovan Mitchell missed the last two games of the Boston series with a calf injury. Reserve guard Caris LeVert, who at times provided instant offense off the bench, missed Game 5 with a knee injury. Center Jarrett Allen missed the last three games of the Orlando series and all five games with the Celtics because of bruised ribs.

Cavaliers president of basketball operations Koby Altman on May 16 returned to the NBA Scouting Combine in Chicago after the Cavs were eliminated a night earlier. He plans to remain at the Combine through May 19 and then head to the Los Angeles pro days on May 20 and 21. Altman is expected to address the media May 23 or 24.

Meanwhile, Bickerstaff's job status as head coach remains in limbo. He is 170-159 in the regular season since taking over from John Beilein in February 2020. However, Bickerstaff is a Marty Schottenheimer-like 6-13 in the postseason.

"No one's told me I'm not," Bickerstaff told reporters after Game 5 when asked if he expects to be the Cavaliers coach next season. "So, I'll keep showing up until they tell me not to.

"I think we've continued to build this thing the right way, Every single year we've improved and continued to get better. Play-in (2022), playoffs (2023), win a round (2024). Players have gotten better. Guys have had great years. This is definitely a place I want to be."

BetOhio.com has posted betting odds on who will be the Cavaliers next head coach. Miami Heat assistant coach Chris Quinn is the betting favorite at +200, meaning someone wagering $100 on Quinn being Bickerstaff's successor would win $200 and recoup his or her original $100 bet. Nuggets assistant David Adelman is +400 followed by Celtics assistant Sam Cassel at +575, ESPN analyst JJ Reddick at +1100 and recently fired Suns head coach Frank Vogel at +1250.

—Altman would probably be very happy if Bickerstaff's fate were the only thing he had to resolve, but that is not the situation.

As usually happens when a team is dominated and eliminated quickly in a playoff series, reports of dysfunction within the Cavaliers are leaking from anonymous sources like water from a rusted-out bucket, which, by the way, is one reason to not just assume Bickerstaff is definitely gone. Altman might determine his head coach is better than any of the candidates looking for a job.

One of those anonymous source reports said Mitchell "at times grew frustrated with some teammates' lack of maturity, focus, playoff-level readiness and a willingness to listen."

Mitchell, under his handle @spidamitchell, responded with a succinct post on X: "yeah aight. I'm sick of yall sometimes."

Allen was elbowed in the ribs by Franz Wagner in Game 4 of the playoff series with the Orlando Magic, causing him to miss the remainder of the playoffs. One report, without attaching names to it, claimed some players were frustrated that Allen would not take a numbing shot so he could play.

The Athletic, again dipping into the anonymous sources well, reported, "Multiple league sources have said, for months, that Mitchell did not have great confidence in Bickerstaff, and he was not alone. Several players questioned Bickerstaff's strategies, game management, practice habits and accountability measures, privately and publicly, throughout the season,"

What is fact and undeniable is signing Mitchell to a four-year max contract extension of $208 million is the No. 1 priority for Altman this summer. Mitchell is under contract for $37.4 million in 2024-25. He has a player option of $37,096,620 for 2025-26. The Cavs do not want Mitchell to play out next season and then decline his option, thereby becoming a free agent and leaving the Cavs with nothing.

If the reports of a rift between Mitchell and Bickerstaff are true and Mitchell tells Altman, "It's either him or me," Altman will be looking for a new coach.

Another domino will likely fall if Mitchell signs an extension. Darius Garland, apparently, does not want to go through another season of playing second fiddle to Mitchell. It doesn't mean they dislike each other, but it seems obvious after watching them for two years that they do not blend well more often than they do. And if Mitchell does sign the extension it would mean four more years of the same backcourt.

Hoops Wire is reporting Garland's agent, Rich Paul, will ask the Cavaliers to trade his client if Mitchell returns on a contract extension. That might be easier said than done because Garland is under contract for four more seasons at $36.7 million in 2024-25, $39,446,090 the next year, $42,166,510 in 2026-27 and $44,866,930 in 2027-28. That is a heavy contract to trade.

Altman miscalculated how Garland would react to playing with Mitchell. Altman has to bear blame for the Cavaliers not performing better in the playoffs at least as much as Bickerstaff does.

Criticizing Allen for not playing injured in the final eight playoff games seems unfair, especially since the people implying he was too soft to take a pain shot are unnamed, but Altman has to figure out whether Allen and Evan Mobley are too similar.

Unlike Garland's inflated contract, Allen would be easier to trade because he is under contract for two more years at $20 million a year. But that would mean trading the team's best rebounder.

Altman was determined after the Cavs were eliminated in the first round last year that he would not break up the core four of Mitchell, Garland, Mobley and Allen. With all the injuries they dealt with in the regular season, the quartet played only 28 of 82 games together.

There is a lot to unpack. The players acquired last summer to add outside shooting — Max Strus and Georges Niang — did not deliver as expected. That's another serious miscalculation by Altman.

The Cavs don't have to be completely blown up, but Altman cannot trot the same players out next year and expect dramatically different results.

