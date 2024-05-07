Cavaliers counting on Okoro to slow down Celtics scoring machine

May 6—Donovan Mitchell likely will have surgery on his ailing left knee when the Cavaliers season comes to an end, but the way he sees it there is plenty of basketball to play first.

The Cavaliers took a major step in their development when they eliminated the Orlando Magic in a hard-fought, seven-game series that ended on May 5 with the Cavs on the right end of a 106-94 final in Game 7. Now they have to get right back to work on May 7 when they open their Eastern Conference semifinal series against the Celtics in TD Garden in Boston. Tipoff is shortly after 7 p.m.

"When they traded for me, it wasn't just to win a first-round series," Mitchell said after scoring 39 points in the Game 7 clincher. "We want to continue to push and move forward. And I think that's where all of our heads are."

The Cavs acquired Mitchell in a blockbuster trade with the Utah Jazz in September 2022. They made the playoffs last year, but were knocked out by the Knicks in the first round.

There is no official word from the Cavaliers on the status of center Jarrett Allen. Allen missed the last three games with a rib injury incurred in Game 4 when he took an elbow from the Magic's Franz Wagner. He went through warmups prior to Game 7, but he was still too sore to play.

The Celtics are dealing with their own injury issues. Center Kristaps Porzingis suffered a calf injury in Game 4 of Boston's opening-round series with the Miami Heat. He had to wear a walking boot and miss Game 5, but observers at Celtics practice May 6 noted Porzingis had ditched the boot and that he was limping faster.

"I just saw him walking a little bit better," Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla told reporters in Boston, "I trust his work ethic and I know he's doing everything he can to get back as fast as he can."

Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff obviously isn't revealing his strategy for defending the Celtics, but it's a safe guess to say Isaac Okoro will be asked to defend guard Jalen Brown at least part of the time. Brown averaged 22.8 points in 34 minutes in Boston's first-round series with the Heat. Guard Derrick White averaged 22.4 points while forward Jayson Tatum averaged 21.8 points.

Okoro is the Cavaliers' best defensive player. He is usually tasked with guarding the opponent's best scorer. Doubtless, the same thing will happen this series, but since the Celtics have a three-headed monster in Brown, White and Tatum, Okoro can expect to stay busy.

Okoro played 33 minutes in Game 7 in the Orlando series and spent most of his playing time guarding Orlando star Paolo Banchero. Banchero finished with 38 points, but he was just 10 of 28 from the field. Banchero attempted 18 free throws and made 15 of them. Okoro was charged with only two fouls.

"I think a lot of times Isaac gets overlooked," Bickerstaff said. "He's one of the most elite defensive players in our league and doesn't get enough credit for it.

"We've got a level of trust in Isaac that he's going to compete his tail off and you're going to have to beat him. He's not going to allow you to beat him. You're going to have to go out and you're going to have to go and take it from him. There's not many guys that can do that."

Okoro scored only eight points in Game 7. Bickerstaff can live with that. Okoro isn't on the floor for his shooting touch.

Cavaliers at Celtics

What: Eastern Conference semifinals, Game 1

When 7 p.m., May 7

Where: TD Garden, Boston

TV: TNT