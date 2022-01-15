Cleveland Cavaliers continue impressive road trip with victory over Spurs behind Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen

Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) shoots over San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (25) during the first half of the Cavs' 114-109 win Friday night in San Antonio. [Eric Gay/Associated Press]

SAN ANTONIO — Darius Garland scored 28 points and the Cavaliers beat the San Antonio Spurs 114-109 on Friday night, extending the Spurs’ losing streak to five.

Jarrett Allen finished with 17 points and 16 rebounds for the Cavs, who won their third in a row and fourth in five games.

Dejounte Murray had 30 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists for the Spurs, who are 1-7 in the new year. Keldon Johnson added 18 points and Bryn Forbes had 15.

The Spurs struggled against the Cavs' frontcourt of 7-footers Evan Mobley and Lauri Markkanen, and the 6-11 Allen.

Guard Darius Garland (10) scored 28 points to lead the Cavaliers to a 114-109 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Friday night. [Eric Gay/Associated Press]

Mobley added 15 points and Markkanen had eight.

The trio also helped stymie Spurs center Jakob Poeltl, who was scoreless on just four field goal attempts and no free throws.

The Cavs shot 53% from the field in the first half, with two alley-oop dunks to Mobley and Allen. The Cavaliers finished with four alley-oop dunks. Allen threw down the final one with 1:53 remaining to give the Cavs a 108-103 lead seconds after Markkanen stuffed a one-handed dunk over Poeltl.

Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff argues a call during the second half of a 114-109 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Friday night. [Eric Gay/Associated Press]

The Cavaliers had a 20-point advantage in scoring 60 points in the paint. The Spurs attempted to keep pace by going 15 for 34 on 3-pointers but couldn’t maintain a lead in the third quarter.

The Spurs went on a 15-6 run in the final 5½ minutes of the quarter to take their largest lead before Cedi Osman drained a 3-pointer at the buzzer to pull the Cavs within 86-84.

Tip-ins

Cavaliers: Point guard Rajon Rondo missed his second consecutive game with a sore right hamstring. Coach J.B. Bickerstaff did not have an update on Rondo’s return. … Isaac Okoro had six points in 16 minutes in his return after missing five games due to a sprained left elbow. … The Cavs are 14-9 on the road after going 9-27 last season. … Kevin Love had seven points and four rebounds in 16 minutes. He entered the game averaging 18.7 points and 7.6 rebounds in his previous 10 games.

Spurs: Derrick White and Tre Jones remain in the league’s health and safety protocols due to COVID-19. Coach Gregg Popovich said he does not know when either will return. … Murray leads the Spurs in points, assists and steals, and is second in rebounding. He entered the game averaging 18.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, 8.9 assists and 2.1 steals. … Drew Eubanks missed the game with an unspecified illness, which was not COVID-19. Eubanks was in uniform, sitting with the team on the bench.

