Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue: ‘It’s not about wins and losses. It’s about wins and lessons’

The Cavaliers are set to fall off a cliff without LeBron James.

And they clearly know it.

Cleveland coach Tyronn Lue, via Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com:

“It’s not about wins and losses; it’s about wins and lessons.” He also said the Cavs had no intention of “tanking” this season, and that “being a playoff team is our goal.”

It’s nice to pay lip service to the playoffs. The Cavaliers have a shot in a weak Eastern Conference.

But “wins and lessons”? Woof. That’s loser talk if I’ve ever heard it.

It also might be the right approach for the Cavs, though it’d be more encouraging if they were younger. Cleveland isn’t completely devoid of young talent, No. 8 pick Collin Sexton the main exception. But this is mostly still the remnants of a veteran team designed to win immediately with LeBron.

How many lessons do established players like J.R. Smith need anymore? Actually, never mind.