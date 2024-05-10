Cavaliers clap back, and now it's game on in series with Celtics | Jeff Schudel

May 9—Players like to say the NBA playoffs don't begin until one team wins a road game. That means the series between the Cavaliers and Celtics is officially underway.

The Celtics are still the better team and they are still favored to win the series. But on May 9 the Cavs, in their most impressive playoff performance since LeBron James was here six years ago, humbled the Celtics, 118-94 at TD Garden in Boston. The Cavs looked like the team that finished with the best record in the league. In reality, the Celtics, 64-18 in the regular season, finished 16 games ahead of the Cavs.

It was the first road playoff win for the Cavaliers since 2018.

"We'll be better," Coach J.B. Bickerstaff promised after the Cavs were demolished, 120-95, in Game 1.

Game 2 started out looking like a replay of Game 1.

The Cavs fell behind, 14-5, less than four minutes into the first quarter. Bickerstaff called a timeout. Whatever he said lit a fire under his team. Or maybe he just reminded his players of the goals they established after being dominated 48 hours earlier, because after that timeout the Cavaliers checked every box Bickerstaff set out for them.

—The Celtics had too many open 3-point attempts in Game 1 as far as Bickerstaff was concerned. They were 18 of 46 from long range. That accounted for exactly half the shots they took in the game. They made two 3-pointers in their early rush in Game 2.

Boston finished with 35 3-point attempts in Game 2, and many of them were fired in desperation while the Cavaliers continued to widen the lead.

The Celtics made only eight 3-pointers in Game 2 — a net difference of minus-30 points from long range compared to the opener in a game the Cavs won by 24.

—The Cavaliers' bench was quiet throughout most of the Orlando series and it didn't make much noise in Game 1 with the Celtics — 15 points to be exact.

Caris LeVert bested that by himself in Game 2 with 21 points. The rest of the Cavs bench players contributed nine points, and though Triston Thompson scored only one point, he held the fort in the second half when Evan Mobley was on the bench with four fouls.

—Donovan Mitchell was a floor commander. He had only six points in the first half, but he had five assists. As great a shooter as Mitchell is, when he distributes the ball and gets everyone involved it opens up the whole floor. Mitchell scored 23 points in the second half. His 29 points and eight assists were team highs. He had the Celtics reeling.

Mitchell got Mobley going in the first half. Mobley had the best playoff game of his young career with 21 points and 10 rebounds.

—Darius Garland is easy to pick on whenever he turns the ball over or goes on a cold shooting streak. But Garland was part of the Game 2 turnaround, too, with four 3-pointers on five attempts. He turned the ball over twice in 34 minutes. Bickerstaff can live with that. Getting Mobley and Garland to be impactful were part of the Bickerstaff plan, too.

The Celtics beat the Miami Heat in the opening game of their quarterfinal series at home, lost Game 2, 111-101, in Boston, and then won three straight games to advance to the next round. That doesn't mean the same thing is going to happen in this series. All it means is the Celtics know how to respond.

Yes, they know how to respond, but they better prepare for a rude welcome in Cleveland, because Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse is going to be Pandemonium Palace for Game 3 on May 11. Tipoff is 8:30 p.m. That gives fans additional time to reach the boiling point.