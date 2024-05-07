Cavaliers-Celtics Eastern Conference semifinal series matchups

May 6—A look at the matchups for the Cavaliers-Celtics Eastern Conference best-of-seven semifinal series:

Point guard, Jrue Holiday vs. Darius Garland

Holiday average just under 13 points against the Cavs in the regular season but his offense isn't the reason why Boston acquired him after Holiday cleared waivers following his trade to Portland before the start of this season. Garland averaged 15 points in the seven-game series against the Magic and he might need to increase that production if the Celtics put most of its defensive focus on Donovan Mitchell.

Shooting guard, Derrick White vs. Donovan Mitchell

This matchup could be the X factor of the series. White's defensive prowess is growing throughout the league, but shutting down Mitchell won't be easy. Mitchell averaged 28.7 points in the seven-game series vs. the Magic — including 89 points in the final two games. Finding space in the lane will be key for Mitchell. When White is on the bench, Boston will have the flexibility to mix and match another top-notch defender — Holiday — on Mitchell, who averaged 30 points in two games this season vs. the Celtics.

Small forward, Jaylen Brown vs. Max Strus

Strus had his moments against the Magic in the first round — most notably a 16-point game April 30 — and Cleveland will need more of that against Boston. Strus was a member of the Heat when it beat the Celtics in seven games in last year's Eastern Conference Finals, and made two 3-pointers a game in the series. Brown averaged 23.0 points in the regular season, and is difficult to defend thanks to his ability to attack the rim and consistently connect from the outside. This could be Boston's biggest advantage in the series.

Power forward, Jayson Tatum vs. Evan Mobley

Tatum is Boston's unquestioned go-to player on offense. In the regular season, he averaged 26.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 4.9 assists. When Mobley and Tatum go head-to-head, Mobley — at 6-foot-11 — will have a size advantage on the 6-8 Tatum but expect the Celtics to do their best on switches to maximize Tatum's ability to drive-and-dish or attack the basket. Mobley was up-and-down in the Magic series. In the last five games, he averaged 10.4 points and 9.2 rebounds.

Center, Kristaps Porzingis or Al Horford vs. Jarrett Allen

This is the big unknown of the series. Porzingis is rehabbing following a calf injury and his status for the start of the series is unknown. The same is true for Allen, who is battling a rib injury. Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff went with a 10-man rotation in Game 7 vs. the Magic but it was essentially six with Caris Lavert getting 29 minutes off the bench. Marcus Morris Sr., Sam Merrill, Georges Niang and Tristan Thompson played a combined 27 minutes. Isaac Okoro also got big minutes (33) in Game 7. Horford has a ton of experience if he's needed to play in place of Porzingas but at age 37 playing big minutes against the likes of Mobley or Allen could takes its toll should the series get extended to six or seven games.

Bench

With a healthy Porzingas, Boston's bench goes four deep. If he's out, it's essentially guard Payton Pritchard, forward Sam Hauser and center Luke Kornet. ... The Cavs go deeper than that off their bench, and if Allen returns for Game 1 that could give Cleveland an advantage.