Cavaliers casting wide net in patient search for next head coach | Jeff Schudel

Jun. 8—Cavaliers president of basketball operations Koby Altman is casting a wide net in his search for a head coach to replace J.B. Bickerstaff, who coached the Cavs from February 2020 until he was fired last month after the Cavs lost to the Celtics in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

"We absolutely have to find the right leader," Altman said on May 24 when he fired Bickerstaff. "There's pressure in everything we do, so I get the importance of this. This is a very highly specific job requirement. In terms of the questions we're going to ask, very, very specific to the talent level, very specific to how we can achieve even more than we have."

The Cavaliers are built to win now. Altman isn't looking for a coach whose strength is developing players. He wants a coach that can get more out of the players Altman has been assembling since 2018.

Here is a snapshot of the six coaches the Cavs have asked permission to interview, according to several reports, listed in no particular order:

—Kenny Atkinson: Atkinson, 57, has been an assistant coach under Steve Kerr with the Golden State Warriors since 2021. He was head coach of the Brooklyn Nets from 2016 until he resigned in March of 2020. He led the Nets to the playoffs in 2018-19 with a 42-40 record. He was 118-190 overall with the Nets.

—James Borrego: Borrego, 46, was the associate head coach of the New Orleans Pelicans last season. He was 148-183 as head coach of the Charlotte Hornets from 2018-22. Borrego was an assistant coach under Greg Popovich in San Antonio when the Spurs won the NBA championship in 2007 and 2010. Coaching offense is considered Borrego's strength, which makes him attractive for the Cavaliers.

—Chris Quinn: Quinn, 40, has been an assistant coach with the Miami Heat since 2014. He has never been a head coach, but he has been a valuable assistant to Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra for the last 10 years. Quinn played played in 246 games in an NBA career that began with the Heat in 2006 and ended with the Cavaliers, for whom he played seven games in 2013. Quinn started only 26 games in his career, so he can relate well to bench players.

—Johnnie Bryant: Bryant, 38, is the associate head coach to Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau. Bryant played college basketball at Utah from 2004-07. He was not drafted by an NBA team. Bryant was an assistant coach with the Jazz from 2014-20. He moved onto the Knicks when the Knicks hired Thibodeau in 2020.

—Micah Nori: Nori, 50, has been an assistant coach in the NBA since 2009. He was on the coaching staff with the Raptors, Kings, Nuggets and Pistons before getting the title of lead assistant with the Timberwolves in 2021. ESPN had this to say about Nori: "Unique coaching mind, one who ... breaks down defensive strategy in depth pre-game, with a real level of focus and clarity."

—David Adelman: Adelman, 43, is the top assistant coach with the Denver Nuggets. His father is former NBA head coach Rick Adelman. He has been with the Nuggets since 2017, which means he was on the staff that led Denver to the NBA championship in 2023. He worked in player development with the Timberwolves from 2011-16 and was an assistant coach with the Orlando Magic in 2016-17.

Altman said he hopes to have a head coach before the NBA draft on June 26-27, but he won't rush to meet that deadline.