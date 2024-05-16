Cavaliers can build around Evan Mobley; after that, questions begin | Jeff Schudel

May 15—If the NBA handed out a participation trophy, the Cavaliers would have earned a gigantic one for the effort they showed while losing Games 4 and 5 of the Eastern Conference finals. But it doesn't work that way when the participants are being paid millions upon millions of dollars.

The Cavs, playing without Donovan Mitchell (calf strain), Jarret Allen (rib injury) and Caris LeVert (knee injury), did not bow to the superior Celtics in Game 5 on May 15 in TD Garden. But in the end the home team prevailed, 113-98, to move on to the conference finals.

Mitchell also missed Game 4 with his calf injury. Allen missed all five games of the semifinals after missing the last three games of the Orlando series, which the Cavs won in seven games. The Cavs lost Game 4 to Boston, 109-102, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Once all the "Our guys never quit" talk subsides, Cavaliers president of basketball operations Koby Altman will have some important decisions to make. Or maybe they will be made by Altman's boss — Cavs owner Dan Gilbert.

The Cavaliers mortgaged their future in the trade Altman made to acquire Mitchell from the Utah Jazz in September of 2022. He sent the Jazz the Cavs' first-round draft picks in 2025, 2027 and 2029 plus a first-round pick swap in 2026 and 2028. Lauri Markkanen and Collin Sexton were also sent to Utah in the deal.

Mitchell is under contract with the Cavaliers for $35.4 million next season. He has a player option for 2025-26. He is eligible for a four-year, $200 million contract extension with the Cavs. But if he doesn't sign it this summer, the Cavs will have no choice but to trade him. And if that happens, the Cavs won't get equal return for what it cost to acquire him.

The Cavaliers were eliminated by the best team in the league in five games. Would a healthy Mitchell and Allen made enough of a difference to swing the series the other way? It is impossible to say for certain, but it's doubtful. Mitchell has now played seven seasons — five with Utah and two with Cleveland. The teams he played for never made it past the second round.

Head coach J.B. Bickerstaff will probably pay for the Cavaliers' playoff exit with his job. The Cavs were not part of the postseason three years ago. Two years ago they qualified for the play-in tournament and were bounced in two games. Last year they were the fourth seed in the East and were eliminated by the Knicks in five games in the first round.

This spring they won their first-round match with the Magic before being eliminated by Boston in the conference semifinals. Such incremental progress probably isn't enough to satisfy Gilbert.

But if Bickerstaff is made the scapegoat, Gilbert also has to get some advice from his confidants about the team Altman put together. Maybe the Cavaliers don't equal the sum of their parts.

Altman boasted about acquiring Max Strus and Georges Niang last summer to add more outside shooting precisely for these playoffs. Niang, especially, did not meet expectations. The Cavs were woefully undermanned in Game 5, but Niang played only eight minutes, and he looked disinterested when he was on the floor. He attempted three shots, all 3-pointers, and missed them all.

The Cavaliers won three more games a year ago than they did this season. Injuries were part of the reason, but every team deals with injuries. Except for a stretch from Jan. 3 to Feb. 10 when they won 17 of 18 games, there were too many times this season when the players on the floor didn't always mesh.

The biggest positive of the playoffs this season was the development of Evan Mobley. Mobley scored 33 points and blocked two shots in Game 5. He is definitely a player to build around no matter who is in charge as coach next season.

That decision is simple. The rest is very complicated.