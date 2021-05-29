Cavaliers advance to state team tennis title match

The Joplin Globe, Mo.
·2 min read

May 29—SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A sweep in the three doubles matches led Thomas Jefferson to a 5-2 victory over Branson on Friday afternoon in a Class 2 boys tennis team semifinal match in cool, windy conditions at the Killian Tennis Complex.

"It was so windy ... it played havoc with the doubles and even some of the singles," Cavaliers coach Tom Brumfield said. "They were tough conditions ... windy as heck and cold. People were wearing jackets, coats and blankets like they were watching a football game."

The Cavaliers (15-0) play for the state championship at noon Saturday against Priory (11-1), which edged Ladue Horton Watkins 5-4 in the other semifinal.

Thomas Jefferson beat the Pirates (14-4-1) by two games in all three doubles matches. Noah Hamlett-Tyler Brouhard beat Gavin Brown-Nathan Bartram and Ian Ding-Shrihari Nagarajan topped William Stark-Caleb Buxton by 8-6 scores. At No. 3 doubles, Christopher Wheelen-Prithvi Nagarajan defeated Garrett Beckham-Jacob Decker 9-7.

"The doubles were real intense," Brumfield said. "It set the stage for us to be able to pull out all three doubles. At No. 3, I was not sure what would happen. It was a big boost for us to win that match.

"And then Ian took care of business at No. 1 (singles), and they have a pretty good No. 1."

Ding defeated Brown 6-0, 6-3, and Hamlett downed Bartram 6-3, 7-6 (7-3) at No. 2 for the necessary five points.

"We were in good shape in the other two matches that were on the court," Brumfield said.

Branson's points came at No. 4 singles (Beckham over Wheelen 7-5, 6-3) and at No. 5 (Buxton over S.Nagarajan 6-4, 6-2).

Purdy and Ladue (18-2) came down to the No. 5 singles match were Priory's Christian Djavaherian beat David Ju in three sets 7-5, 4-6, 6-2.

The Cavaliers face a big challenge against Priory, whose lineup includes the state singles champion Preston Achter, state doubles champion Sean Finnie-Djavaherian and state doubles runner-up John Newell-Peter Khoukaz from last weekend's tournament.

"We're happy to be there," Brumfield said. "We stepped up a class this year and finished higher than we did two years ago (fourth place in Class 1)."

Follow Sports Editor Jim Henry on Twitter at @Jim_Henry53.

