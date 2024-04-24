Cavaliers, with 2-0 series lead, use off day to focus on corrections

Apr. 23—It says a lot about Coach J.B. Bickerstaff's focus that, even with a 2-0 series lead on the Magic, he decided to make April 23 a day for film study before returning to practice April 24.

The Cavaliers scored the first basket in Game 1 on April 20 and did the same thing in Game 2 on April 22. They never trailed in either game, winning 97-83 and 96-86 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse both times.

The Cavs had a better shooting percentage in both games (44.4% compared to 32.6% and 41.5% compared to 36.2%). They won the rebounding battle both times — 54-40 in Game 1 and 48-41 in Game 2.

"They're going to be a different team at home," Bickerstaff said cautiously after Game 2. "They were all year. They were a better basketball team at home than they were on the road. Being a younger team, but being able to play in front of your crowd gives you that confidence that you can. So the road games are going to be tough for us."

Bickerstaff is correct. The Magic were 29-12 at home this season. That is three games better than the Cavaliers were at the FieldHouse.

"It's important to us that we make sure that we come out with the right approach," Bickerstaff continued. "It's fun to quiet an opposing crowd as well. But again, I think (the Cavaliers) scoring 16 points in the fourth quarter (on April 22), we saw more traps and those types of things. So I think we can do a better job over these next two days of preparing. They decide they want a trap. We have to do a better job of making 'em pay."

The best-of-seven series shifts to Kia Center in Orlando for Game 3 at 7 p.m. April 25. The game will be televised on NBA TV and Bally Sports Ohio. Game 4 from the Kia Center starts at 1 p.m. April 27. It will be televised on Bally Sports Ohio and TNT.

Bickerstaff's attitude that there is still work to do has rubbed off on his players.

Evan Mobley scored 16 points in Game 1 and 17 in Game 2. He had 11 rebounds in the first game of the series but only seven April 22. More importantly, Magic forward Paolo Banchero was just 9-of-17 from the floor in Game 1 and 9-of-20 in Game 2. Mobley's blanket defense was a main reason Banchero was a combined 3-of-14 from three-point range in both games.

"Defense is really our identity," Mobley said. "I think we're doing a good job. There are still some areas we can get better at, but overall I think we're doing a good job protecting the paint and forcing them to take tough shots.

"Every play matters, every possession, every second. I feel everyone knows the value of that."

CAVALIERS AT MAGIC

What: Eastern Conference quarterfinals, Game 3

When: 7 p.m., April 25

Where: Kia Center, Orlando, Fla.

Records: Cavs 48-32 (2-0), Magic 47-34 (0-2)

Television: Bally Sports Ohio, NBA TV