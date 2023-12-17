'Cautious optimism' as Yankees meet Yoshinobu Yamamoto again; Mets still in the race

As the Yankees on Sunday were set to convene a second meeting with coveted free agent Yoshinobu Yamamoto, a sense of “cautious optimism” surrounded their pursuit of the pitcher, according to one source with direct knowledge of the process.

Another source in contact with the Yanks said that “they like their chances.”

Yankees GM Brian Cashman did not respond to multiple calls and messages Sunday.

The Mets also remain firmly in the hunt for Yamamoto, along with at least the Dodgers and Red Sox. On Saturday night, Yamamoto dined at owners Steve and Alex Cohen’s Connecticut home, meeting manager Carlos Mendoza and pitching coach Jeremy Hefner for the first time.

After months as near non-factors in the Yamamoto sweepstakes, the Mets have put themselves squarely in the mix, almost entirely by Cohen’s force of will. He and president of baseball operations David Stearns flew to Japan last month to meet Yamamoto, launching the Mets into the competition for his services.

Mets people have enjoyed getting to know Yamamoto a bit, and have been highly impressed by his thoughtfulness. Knowing that they are an underdog by virtue of being a less iconic franchise than the others, they are more than willing to give him the time and space he needs to make a major decision.

The Mets have not yet made an offer, but industry sources expect that the Mets and Red Sox will be financially aggressive.

As for the Dodgers, Shohei Ohtani’s presence at the team’s meeting with Yamamoto last week was said by a person close to the player to be “highly significant.” The Dodgers are also in a strong position.

Are the Mets in a strong position? Some connected sources say that they are, but the team itself truly has no idea.

A Yankees contingent of Cashman, president Randy Levine, manager Aaron Boone and pitching coach Matt Blake flew to Los Angeles last week to meet with Yamamoto. Their second meeting was hastily assembled amid some internal optimism, sources say.

High-ranking officials from the teams involved remain in the dark about Yamamoto’s intentions, but do expect him to make a decision this week or shortly after.