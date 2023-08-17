What caused deadly Maui wildfire? This video shows evidence pointing to utility lines

A video shot by Maui resident Shane Treu capturing the early moments of what would become the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than 100 years has emerged as key evidence pointing to a possible cause: fallen utility lines.

The Associated Press shared the video.

Treu said he was awakened by strong winds that tore through his Lahaina neighborhood , according to an Associated Press interview. Treu stepped outside at dawn and saw a wooden power pole suddenly snap with a flash. The line sparked and popped before falling onto the dry grass and igniting flames.

He called emergency services and livestreamed on Facebook his attempt to fight the blaze in Lahaina. He drenched his property with a garden hose.

The search for a cause to the fire has put Hawaiian Electric, which serves 95% of the island state’s 1.4 million residents, on the hot seat, according to Time magazine.