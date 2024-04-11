Cauldron prepares for big match vs Messi and Inter Miami

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — One of the world’s biggest soccer stars is expected in Kansas City this weekend as Sporting KC takes on Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi.

A match against a mega star deserves a mega tifo.

“A tifo, it’s basically like a gigantic canvas,” Cauldron President Meghan Keller explained.

In this case, 40 feet by 60 feet, being hand painted by members of the Cauldron and other Sporting KC supporters.

“At the end of the National Anthem we pull it up and that’s when everyone actually gets to see it,” Doug Carrithers said.

That includes more than 70,0000 fans at Arrowhead and likely a worldwide audience of fans of the Argentinian soccer legend. Saturday’s match was moved from Children’s Mercy Park to accommodate more soccer fans.

“It’s amazing that Messi is coming here. We are bringing so many soccer fans to Kansas City. There might be 30,000 people who have never been to Children’s Mercy Park, never seen Sporting play and how great is it going to be to beat Messi,” Keller said.

Soccer fans were hard at work on that tifo Wednesday night, excited to show off the soccer capital of America inside the stadium that will be home to multiple World Cup matches in 2026.

On the pitch Saturday there will be several players who’ve played key roles in World Cup runs in the past. None bigger than the potential of a goal by Lionel Messi, though Sporting fans want to see their team shut him down.

“We’re going to bring the energy times ten to make sure that they know who we are.”

The thing a lot of fans want to know, will Messi definitely play? His team just kicked off a Cup match in Mexico. He was in the starting lineup for a Concacaf Cup match Wednesday night which could make him less likely to play extended minutes Saturday.

If you’d like to help finish painting the tifo you can come to the security office and loading dock area of Children’s Mercy Park starting at 6 p.m. Thursday. Fans are also planning to paint back to back tifos for the first time next week for the upcoming weekend’s match against Saint Louis FC.

