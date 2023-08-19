What caught our attention in Week 1 of high school football? Here are 7 observations

Week one of the high school football season in Indiana was full of storylines.

In the South Bend area, plenty of top teams looked the part in their first official outings. Other teams pulled off shocking upsets, while others broke through to snap lengthy losing streaks.

Here are seven observations from the opening week of the high school football season in our area:

Penn football sends a statement with big road win at Valparaiso

The Kingsmen looked strong in a 38-21 road win over defending Class 5A state champion Valparaiso Friday night.

Senior quarterback Nolan McCullough was a standout, totaling 334 yards of offense (182 rush, 152 pass) and three touchdowns (two rush, one pass). Penn gets another tough test next week when they host Mishawaka in the renewal of the Backyard Brawl.

South Bend Riley is off and running with QB Austin White

Riley nearly didn’t have a week one game, but eventually found one in Gary West Side. The Wildcats took care of businesses, defeating Gary, 48-6.

Junior quarterback Austin White scored five touchdowns (three pass, two rush), Dominick Jolley threw one and rushed for another, and Payton Baird caught two touchdown passes. It’s a good start for Riley, who’s looking to build on a 5-5 season last year.

The Wildcats get their first Northern Indiana Conference North-South test next week with a road trip to John Glenn.

Got milk? LaPorte football does after a Friday night upset

Maybe the biggest upset of the night came in LaPorte County, where the Slicers upset No. 5 (4A) New Prairie, 20-18. It was the first time LaPorte had won the rivalry game since 2017.

LaPorte went 2-8 last year while 4A state runner-up New Prairie was 13-2. Senior Jack Doty drilled a 22-yard field goal with six seconds left to win the game for the home team.

That one was for you Jake!!! pic.twitter.com/sZybgkwzEm — LaPorte Slicers Football (@LPSlicersFB) August 19, 2023

Sophomore quarterback Aiden Penziol also had a tremendous start for the Slicers, throwing for more than 200 yards and two touchdowns.

Plymouth Rockies smash their 21-game losing streak

Friday was a long time coming for the Plymouth football team, with the Rockies snapping a 21-game losing streak with a 27-8 win over Calumet. Plymouth’s last win before Friday was Oct. 23, 2020, against New Prairie.

Rockies junior Exzander Ramirez was the catalyst for the win, rushing for two touchdowns and throwing for one.

It has been 1,029 days but that wait is now over! Proud of these guys for pouring in the work and keeping the vision! Go Rockies!#JustTheBeginning — Plymouth HS Athletics (@PHS_Athletics1) August 19, 2023

Concord defense stifles Elkhart

Concord picked up its first win in three tries over the recently merged Elkhart, in large part because of its defense.

The Minutemen held the Lions to 194 yards of total offense (51 in the first half) in a 16-6 victory at Rice Field. Concord stopped Elkhart on four different fourth-down conversion attempts and didn’t let Elkhart cross midfield in the first half.

Northridge football picks up quality win

Northridge tested itself on the road Friday, going to Fort Wayne and knocking off North Side, 26-13.

Senior running back McClain Miller had both a rushing and receiving touchdown, with senior quarterback Brayden Clark throwing the touchdown to Miller.

Clark's rushing score put the Raiders up double digits in the fourth quarter. Just like the past two seasons, the Northridge defense was strong Friday, limiting the Legends to 166 total yards of offense.

Fairfield Falcons fly over the RedHawks

Fairfield has now beaten its big neighbor, Goshen, in two-straight seasons following a 29-6 victory over the RedHawks Friday. It was an 8-6 game going into the fourth quarter before the Falcons added three touchdowns in the final frame.

Junior Breckan Maran had two rushing touchdowns, and senior Sawyer Ernsberger sealed the game with a 99-yard interception return for a touchdown. The Northeast Corner Conference feels wide open this year, and Fairfield should be in the thick of the race.

