I feel like a rich heiress every time I use this fancy French beauty elixir

You know those days when you wake up and you just know that you’re not going to have a good beauty day? Well, I’m very familiar. Like, no matter what, my face will be red, dry and dull. Not to mention, my makeup is going to look like a dry, day-old sheet cake. Then, I’ll feel “meh” for the entire day. Well, I have two fixes for those days: therapy (important!) and a fancy French toner.

Anyway, my secret to sparkling up the dullness on my face — and generally in life — is the Caudalie Beauty Elixir. And it’s not just my little secret. Makeup artists, celebrities, beauty editors and the general skin-care-obsessed public have sworn by this spray for decades.

Every time I spritz on the iconic Caudalie Beauty Elixir, I suddenly feel like I’m a generationally wealthy socialite bit character in Emily in Paris — but chicer and way less cringe.

I usually grab mine from Sephora, but you can also shop it on Amazon, Nordstrom or straight from the Caudalie.

So, the formula itself is inspired by the Queen of Hungary’s “elixir of youth” from the 17th century, who was known for her glowy and radiant complexion. Key ingredients in the formula include grape extract, peppermint essential oil, rose essential oil, rosemary essential oil, orange blossom water and lemon balm essential oil. But, like, it’s not oily at all — and I have oily, acne-prone skin.

It’s gentle enough to work for all skin types but still shows visible results. I honestly can’t remember a day when I haven’t used my beloved Caudalie Beauty Elixir, nor do I want to. Plus, it also comes in a small TSA-approved travel-size bottle, so I never have to be without it.

Personally, I like to spritz the Caudalie Beauty Elixir every which way — it all depends on my mood that day. Somedays, you’ll catch me spritzing it on immediately after washing my face to calm down any redness or irritation. Others, you’ll catch me doing so post-serum and pre-moisturizer to help lock in hydration. But you’ll always, always, always find me using it as a setting spray to prevent cakey makeup and as a pick-me-up.

Yes, the Caudalie Beauty Elixir is definitely on the pricier side at $49. However, it’s the most versatile product in my beauty arsenal. Immediately after I use it, my skin has that royally ethereal dewy glow, even if I’m not a queen from the 17th century. Still, I feel it.

TL;DR: The Caudalie Beauty Elixir is a hydrating facial toner spray that lightly moisturizes your skin, sets your makeup, refreshes your face and seriously brightens your mood. Exhibit A: Moi.

