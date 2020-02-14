Catto's career-high 26 leads FGCU past Kennesaw St. 70-58

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) -- Caleb Catto scored a career-high 26 points with four 3-pointers as Florida Gulf Coast topped Kennesaw State 70-58 on Thursday night.

Catto shot 11-for-14, including 4-for-5 from distance, and scored 22 after halftime, powering FGCU's 44-point come-from-behind final period.

Zach Scott had 15 points and six rebounds for Florida Gulf Coast (8-19, 5-7 Atlantic Sun Conference). Justus Rainwater added 12 rebounds. Brian Thomas had four blocks.

Bryson Lockley scored 22 points with seven rebounds for the Owls (1-23, 0-11), whose losing streak reached 15 games. Jamie Lewis added six assists.

Lockley dunked to bring the Owls, who led 27-26 at the half, to 42-41 with twelve minutes left but the Eagles pulled away with an 11-2 run and led by double digits for almost all of the last five minutes.

The Eagles improve to 2-0 against the Owls this season. Florida Gulf Coast defeated Kennesaw State 73-51 on Jan. 16.

Florida Gulf Coast plays Lipscomb on the road on Saturday. Kennesaw State plays Stetson on the road on Saturday.

