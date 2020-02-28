Catto leads Florida Gulf Coast over Jacksonville 73-67

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) -- Caleb Catto posted 15 points as Florida Gulf Coast topped Jacksonville 73-67 on Thursday night for its eighth straight victory in the series.

Jalen Warren had 13 points and seven assists for FGCU (10-20, 7-8 Atlantic Sun Conference). Sam Gagliardi added 12 points. Zach Scott scored only five points despite heading into the contest as the Eagles' second leading scorer at 11 points per game.

Mo Arnold had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Dolphins (13-17, 6-9). David Bell and Diante Wood each had 10 points.

The Eagles improve to 2-0 against the Dolphins this season after winning 63-61 on Jan. 30. FGCU finishes out the regular season against North Alabama at home on Saturday. Jacksonville finishes against Stetson on the road on Saturday.

