Cats striving for better efficiency

Sep. 27—Though unbeaten through its first four games, the Kentucky football team has yet to find the full-game offensive consistency that Wildcats coaches have been searching for — and they face their stiffest challenge yet when they face No. 22 Florida this week.

Following wins over Ball State, Eastern Kentucky, Akron and Southeastern Conference foe Vanderbilt, the Cats are 25th in the country in scoring (38 ppg) and 64th in total yardage (396.5 ypg). Statistically, both metrics are fine as long as they're winning games, but what UK coaches are more concerned about is their team's efficiency in getting there.

Too often, unproductive first downs and self-inflicted mistakes have hindered the Cats' offensive execution.

Even in the first quarter of Saturday's 45-28 victory at Vanderbilt, in which UK bolted out to a 21-0 lead, the Cats averaged only 3.8 yards per first down — including quarterback Devin Leary going 0-for-2 with an interception.

Kentucky offensive coordinator Liam Coen characterized it as "pretty miserable."

"It's pretty tough to overcome some of the 2nd-and-longs and to have too many 3rd-and-longs," he said. "It's the same thing we were preaching all (last) week — obviously, it didn't show consistently throughout the day — was early-down success, early-down efficiency. Negative yards on 1st-and-10? Well, man, I'm not going to run it again.

"That's got to be an emphasis for us, to stop taking negative runs, wherever it's happening. Whether it's the play call or it's the execution up front or the tight ends blocking, the receivers blocking, the running back running — it has to change, we've got to go evaluate it, look at it, but we can't keep taking negative runs on 1st-and-10. That's something that's putting us behind the chains and ultimately making the game a lot harder for us."

On the season, UK is 98th in the nation with 74 first downs, but the Cats have alleviated some of their woes with a third-down conversion rate (48.7%) that ranks 26th in the FBS.

Falling behind on first downs has also led to Kentucky's penchant for throwing — UK passes the ball more than 66% of the time — and often leads to big-play opportunities on later downs.

"We're not trying to constantly push the ball down the field, it just happens to be that we have a little bit more this year," Coen noted. "I think the efficiency aspect of things — pitching and catching, keeping the ball in play, checkdowns, throwing it away, and just doing some things that ultimately help take care of the football and give you a better chance on early downs to be a little bit more efficient — I think that's something we're all striving for."

UK is also among the most penalized teams in college football, sitting tied for 116th with eight penalties committed per game. In total, the Cats have been whistled for 32 penalties resulting in a loss of 272 yards.

According to Coen, too many miscues Saturday had Kentucky's coaches frustrated on their headsets — but, at the same time, he was glad to see the Cats come away with the win.

"We're just shooting ourselves directly in the foot, but then overcoming, so it is good, it is resilient, it is nice to see," he said. "Honestly, if we were clicking on all cylinders right now, is there anything more to coach? At the end of the day, it's a good thing but it's something we've got to get cleaned up and cleaned up fast.

"It was an easy morning to come out flat, and we did not come out flat. We came out ready to go and ultimately it just didn't sustain. But, did we get it done? Yes, we did."

In an effort to fix their mistakes, UK coaches have even brought officials to practice this week to whistle the Cats for penalties like offensive holding.

"We know there's more out there," Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops said. "We know we can play better. That ought to be our motivation."