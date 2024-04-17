Cats share 7th after first round in RISD tourney

Apr. 16—ROSWELL — Clovis High's boys were in a tie for seventh place with Roswell High after Monday's opening round of the two-day RISD Invitational golf tournament.

Playing the par-71 Spring River Golf Course, the Wildcats and Coyotes posted four-man team scores of 355. Roswell Goddard had a four-man tally of 325 and led the 10-team field by one shot over Silver and by two over Artesia.

The final 18 holes were to be played on Tuesday at the New Mexico Military golf course.

Clovis had just three players available in girls competition, which was at NMMI on Monday and at the par-72 Spring River course on Tuesday. Deming shot 366 for a seven-stroke lead over Lovington in the nine-team field, with Texico sixth at 403.

Senior Jett Stone led the CHS boys on Monday, shooting 45-36 — 81, and followed by sophomore Gavin Anderson 44-45 — 89, senior Jacob Rowley 47-45 — 92, freshman Jakob Stone 49-44 — 93 and eighth-grader Zak Spearman 50-49 — 99.

Belen golfers Grady Cox for the boys and Riley Salome for the girls each shot 68s for the best scores of the day.

Junior Kayleigh Maldonado led the Lady Wildcats on Monday at 43-45 — 88, while sophomore Kylie Sprinkle was at 43-46 — 89 and senior Emilee Spears carded 59-59 — 118.

For Texico, senior Liz Elam posted a 43-41 — 84, sophomore Gabby De La Rosa was at 47-51 — 98, junior Sophie Schaap finished 51-52 — 103 and freshman Riley Fury tallied 60-58 — 118.

Portales had three players, led by senior Cydnee Massey's 46-50 — 96. Also, Elizabeth Barrow shot 59-50 — 109 and Adrienne Ruiz 54-61 — 115.

Clovis, Portales and Clovis Christian will participate in the Lovington Invite on Thursday. Next up for Texico is the Artesia Invitational on Monday.