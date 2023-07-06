Cats picking up strong defensive commitments

Jul. 5—The fireworks started early for the Kentucky Wildcats this month.

UK head coach Mark Stoops and his staff have already added three commitments since the start of July — including a pair of four-stars and a summer camp standout — to help boost the Cats' defense in 2024.

First came four-star linebacker Elijah Groves, a 6-foot-4, 215-pounder who's rated the 14th-best linebacker in the nation and the second-best player in Tennessee by 247Sports. He committed on Saturday.

"Emerging high-major defensive prospect who likely projects to a rangy, athletic off-ball linebacker role, but also could provide some edge snaps in certain packages," Gabe Brooks, 247Sports national scouting analyst, said of Groves. "Functional athleticism and length should make him competent in coverage. Athletic profile and on-field context are excellent and suggest immense developmental potential. Type of player who could become a (Power Five) stalwart with NFL Draft upside."

Groves chose the Cats over offers from N.C. State and Purdue, among others.

On Sunday, UK received a commitment from four-star cornerback Teryhyon Nichols, a 6-foot, 180-pounder who's considered the country's 27th-best at his position and the 12th-best player out of Ohio.

The UK coaching staff's deep roots in the Buckeye State, along with Nichols' visit to Lexington, played a part in securing his commitment over Cincinnati, Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State and Pittsburgh.

"Coach (Vince) Marrow is cool. Watching him coach his players was great," Nichols said. "He shows passion for the whole team and his position group. They are both easy to build a relationship with. They are cool and about business.

"I like (defensive backs coach Chris) Collins' personality. I think it's important because that will be the person that develops you as a player and you'll spend most your time talking to."

The good news kept coming Tuesday with a commitment from 6-foot, 186-pound safety Quaysheed Scott, who isn't rated but had offers from Appalachian State, Georgia Southern, Miami (Ohio) and Georgia Southern before a standout camp performance in Lexington earned him an opportunity with the Cats.

By all accounts, Scott's chance purely came down to his work ethic and mentality.

"I was happy but I was not shocked because I was going for it," Scott said after his commitment. "Most people probably wouldn't have went that far to get an offer. They like that I was greedy. I wanted to get an offer and I came out to compete."

The latest trio came after three-star edge rusher Caleb Redd's commitment on June 28. The 6-4, 215-pounder is rated the 60th-best edge rusher in the country and the 14th-best prospect out of Missouri by 247Sports.

As for its Class of 2024 recruiting, Kentucky now holds 13 commitments — including three four-star prospects. The Cats are now ranked the 44th-best class in the country.

Other commitments are expected in the coming weeks, especially after a string of successful official visits this summer.

The fireworks have already started on the recruiting trail, with more to come.