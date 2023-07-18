Cats leaning on veterans

Jul. 17—When Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops travels to Nashville to participate in the annual SEC Media Days event later this week, he'll have three of the Wildcats' senior veterans in tow.

Offensive lineman Eli Cox, defensive lineman Octavious Oxendine and outside linebacker J.J. Weaver will join Stoops when UK takes the stage Wednesday. All three of them have been valuable contributors for the Cats for several seasons, but each of them also has something to prove in 2023.

For Cox, a 6-foot-4, 311-pounder from Nicholasville, his goal is simple: Help rebuild the Big Blue Wall.

Last season, UK's offensive line received plenty of criticism for its shortcomings as the Cats finished 127th out of 131 FBS teams by giving up 3.62 sacks per game — 47 total on the season. As a whole, Kentucky's offensive production fell off under offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello.

However, after a 7-6 season and the return of Liam Coen, UK spent the spring focused on getting back to playing its style of football. A big part of that effort included moving Cox back to his natural position at right guard after playing center in 2022.

"We need to build depth across the offensive line," Cox said this spring. "We struggled last year, that's no surprise to anybody. So, if the formula we had last year wasn't working, what can we do to tweak it?

"Whatever gets the best five guys out there is what we'll end up doing."

Cox, a Kentucky native who played at West Jessamine High School, especially takes pride in improving the Cats' blocking.

"It goes back to playing our brand of football," he said. "We're known for running the football, we're known for the Big Blue Wall, protecting the quarterback and moving people off the line of scrimmage — and that's what we're going to get back to."

Oxendine, a 6-1, 276-pounder from Radcliff, started in seven of 13 games last season, totaling 22 tackles and three quarterback hurries. He spent the spring working to regain some of the weight that he lost heading into the 2022 season, so that he'll have the strength needed to compete in the SEC.

Bringing the same focus each day has been part of Oxendine's mindset, even after losing out on snaps to freshman Deone Walker.

"Just trying to stay ahead," the former North Hardin High School standout said of his mindset. "Just being consistent is one thing we really need to do as a whole defense, and I feel like that's a big part of the D-line room — just being consistent in everything we do."

Weaver, a 6-5, 244-pounder from Louisville, played in 11 games last year, recording 47 tackles, six stops for loss, a team-high three sacks, three quarterback hurries, three fumble recoveries, two forced fumbles and a blocked kick.

An elbow injury kept Weaver off the field for a pair of contests, but he knows a healthy campaign — and his leadership — will be vital to the Cats' defensive success this fall.

"I've been here, so I know the leadership that needs to be done," he said. "I'm working on that every day. We're just young. People pout, people do everything — we've just got to accept the manhood and grow up. That's it."

Following in the footsteps of former UK standouts Josh Allen and Josh Paschal, Weaver has accepted the responsibility as one of the team's main voices.

"It's been a big role for me, but I've been stepping up to it," he added. "Breaking us down, talking to the guys after every practice, after every play — I bring the defense together and try to talk to them and tell them what we need to do and what not to do. It's been helping me a lot."

SEC Media Days begins Monday with LSU, Missouri and Texas A&M taking the stage. On Tuesday, it will be Auburn, Georgia, Mississippi State and Vanderbilt. UK is slated to appear Wednesday alongside Alabama, Arkansas and Florida. Closing out the week will be Ole Miss, South Carolina and Tennessee on Thursday.