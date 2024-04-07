Cats, Lady Cats end in third-place ties at Roswell

Apr. 6—ROSWELL — Senior Jett Stone shared medalist honors with a round of three-over-par 39-36 — 75 on Tuesday, helping Clovis High's boys to a share of third place with New Mexico Military at 339 in Roswell High's seven-team Coyote Classic golf tournament, played at NMMI's course.

Meantime, sophomore Kylie Sprinkle was fourth overall at 47-41 — 88, helping the Lady Wildcats tie for third with Hobbs at 417.

Stone shared first place with Gateway Christian's Troy Oswald. Artesia won the boys' division at 319, followed by Roswell Goddard at 330, while behind Clovis and NMMI were Carlsbad 357, Dexter 359 and Roswell High 366.

Goodard took the girls' team title by 30 shots over Carlsbad at 362. Rounding out the scores were Portales 438, Artesia 444 and Gateway Christian 470.

Other tallies for the CHS boys were sophomore Gavin Anderson 43-40 — 83, freshman Jakob Stone 46-43 — 89, eighth-grader Zak Spearman 48-44 — 92 and senior Jacob Rowley 49-44 — 93. Eighth-grader Zadyn Gallegos also participated as an extra, and shot 47-45 — 92.

Clovis Christian had two boys in the event, with senior Noah McKay shooting 43-41 — 84 and freshman Brock Teune coming in at 41-48 — 89.

For the Lady Cats, junior Kayleigh Maldonado finished at 50-49 — 99, followed by junior Jordan Archuleta at 61-51 — 112 and freshman Ezra Chinikidiadi at 61-57 — 118.

Portales' girls were led by senior Paige Yazzie at 49-48 — 87. Other scores were junior Adrienne Ruiz 57-50 — 107, senior Cydnee Massey 55-58 — 113, freshman Elizabeth Barlow 57-64 — 121 and sophomore Andrea Puebla 73-67 — 140.

Texico and Clovis Christian each had two girls players. Senior Liz Elam shot 47-46 — 93 and sophomore Gabby De La Rosa had 54-53 — 107, while senior Kaprix Foote posted a 50-49 — 99 and sophomore Lauren Weaver finished at 56-50 — 106 for CCS.

On Monday, CCS participated in the Rattler Invitational at Tucumcari. McKay took medalist honors for the boys at 40-37 — 77 and Teune shot 48-44 — 92, while Weaver came in third overall for the Lady Eagles at 53-51 — 104 and Foote shot 53-56 — 109.

Santa Fe Indian tallied 371 and edged Santa Fe High by four strokes for the boys' team title, while Santa Fe High had the only full team for the girls and finished at 434.

On Monday, Clovis squads will participate in the Artesia Invite while the Texico girls will be in Ruidoso for the Leroy Gooch Invitational. CCS returns to action on Thursday in the Goddard Invite while CHS, Portales and Texico participate in the RISD Invite on April 15-16, with both of those at events at Roswell's Spring River Golf Course.