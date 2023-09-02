Cats host Ball State in season opener

Sep. 2—The Kentucky football team is ready to put last year's struggles in the rear-view mirror, and the Wildcats will get their first opportunity to right the ship when they host Ball State in a 2023 season-opening contest Saturday.

Tipoff is set for 11 a.m. CT at Kroger Field in Lexington.

"We've been doing a lot of talking through the last month, and we've been doing a lot of practicing," said Mark Stoops, entering his 11th season at the Cats' head coach. "The players have worked hard, the coaches have worked hard. Just like most camps, sometimes it feels extremely long and other times it feels like it goes by rather fast, but definitely excited to get in our normal game-week preparation."

UK, which is 7-3 in season openers under Stoops, will feature an offense full of new faces under the tutelage of offensive coordinator Liam Coen. N.C. State transfer Devin Leary will take over under center in Kentucky's pro-style offense, with former Vanderbilt 1,000-yard rusher Ray Davis heading up the running attack. Wide receivers Barion Brown, Dane Key and Tayvion Robinson return after leading the Cats' receiving corps a season ago, along with a revamped offensive line and a deep rotation at tight end.

Although fans are ready to see a high-octane offense, similar to the results Coen helped produce with UK in 2021, Stoops is tempering his expectations out of the gate.

"I think early in game one, you're just looking to be clean," he said. "I know that's pretty broad-based right there, that can entail a lot — taking care of the football, first and foremost. We can't go into a game like this and turn the ball over and be sloppy with the football. We have to protect the football and take care of that.

"Any of these MAC schools can jump up and beat anybody at any time. This is one of those teams."

Ball State, coming off of a 5-7 campaign last year, will rely on key transfers of their own — graduate quarterback Layne Hatcher (Texas State), speedy running back Marquez Cooper (Kent State) and wide receivers Ty Robinson (Colorado) and Malcom Gillie (JUCO).

For Leary, it will be the first chance to play in a real college football game since tearing his pectoral muscle nearly a year ago at N.C. State.

"It's been a long time since I played football," said Leary, the 2022 ACC Preseason Player of the Year before his injury. "Just can't wait to go out, first time rocking the blue, Kroger Field — I'm excited. I can't wait to get out there and compete with my teammates."

Still, the 6-foot-1, 217-pounder isn't taking anything for granted against the Cardinals.

"You've got to prepare like you're playing anyone else," he said. "Study your opponent, make sure you've got the game plan down pat. Regardless of what conference they're in, you can't take anyone lightly. We just have to make sure we're prepared."

Stoops noted that even with new faces leading the way, his players' experience and effort through camp has alleviated some of the anxiety of heading into the first game of the year.

"There's always going to be some good and some bad, but I feel like it's a good team with a good attitude and a mentality," Stoops said. "That needs to stay at a high level and be like that each week and each day."