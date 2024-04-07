Cats earn split in twin bill with Rockets

Apr. 6—ROSWELL — Senior Jasiah Mendoza's two-run double broke a tie in the top of the seventh and boosted Clovis High's baseball team to a 4-2 victory over Roswell Goddard in the opener of a doubleheader on Tuesday night.

Senior right-hander Michael Mathison tossed a five-hit shutout in Game 2 to give the Rockets a 2-0 victory and a split of the twin bill.

Mendoza led the Cats' nine-hit attack, going 3-for-4 and driving in a run with a first-inning hit. Senior Koby Rivera's RBI single helped CHS take a 2-0 lead in the frame, but the Rockets (8-5) tied it with single tallies in the first and fourth.

Sophomore left-hander Joseph Hernandez went the distance for the Cats (9-6), allowing just four hits and one earned run with one walk and four strikeouts while throwing 95 pitches. Senior John Silva tied the game for Goddard with an RBI triple in the fourth.

CHS coach Richard Cruse was pleased with his team's performance in its first outing in two weeks.

"Today was just two good teams really playing baseball," he said. "It was playoff-type baseball. We found a way (to win) in the first game, and they were able to scratch two runs in the second game."

Senior Eli Rodriguez was 1-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored for the Cats while freshman Javi Jimenez went 2-for-4 and also scored a run.

In Game 2, Mathison walked none and struck out four. Goddard took the lead on an RBI fielder's choice by sophomore Cameron Brown in the third and added its second tally on a run-scoring single by senior Matthew Campos in the fifth.

Junior Jax Piepkorn and Mendoza shared mound duties for the Cats, allowing just four combined hits.

This week, the Cats play their first games of the season at Bell Park, hosting Portales in a 5 p.m. contest on Tuesday and Texico at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.