Cats' big week off to slow start

Aug. 2—The start of what Kentucky football coaches were hoping would be a big recruiting week began with a pair of disappointments Tuesday, but the Wildcats still have high expectations moving forward.

Three-star running back Jason Patterson, who led the state of Florida with 2,721 yards and 35 touchdowns as a junior in 2022, had been linked with the Cats in the days leading up to his decision — but the 5-foot-11, 200-pounder chose Cincinnati instead of UK, Boston College, Rutgers or Vanderbilt.

"Cinci is home!!!" he wrote on social media, along with photos from his visit to the Bearcats in June.

Patterson is considered the 37th-best running back in the nation, according to 247Sports Composite metrics. His visited Lexington in June — two days before his trip to Cincinnati — but all signs pointed to a positive experience.

"It was great," Patterson told CatsPause.com. "I could see that they run the ball a lot. They run inside zone, outside zone, pin and pull, which all kind of fits what I do. (Offensive coordinator Liam Coen) compared my film to their film. He was showing how it was similar and how I could be productive in their pro-style offense."

With Patterson out of the mix, three-star Tovani Mizell from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, remains the only Class of 2024 runner committed to the Cats. The 6-foot, 210-pounder is considered the 42nd-best runner in his class, according to 247Sports Composite rankings,

The news got worse for UK late Tuesday afternoon when four-star linebacker Nigel Glover, a former Northwestern signee who entered the NCAA transfer portal in mid-July, committed to Ohio State after also taking official visits to UK and Michigan.

However, the week isn't over.

The Cats are still in the hunt for three-star edge rusher Steven Soles, a 6-2, 213-pounder from Powell, Tennessee, who's expected to announce his college decision Wednesday at 11 a.m. CT.

Soles is rated the nation's 55th-best edge rusher in his class by the 247Sports Composite.

"Steven had a step backwards. As a sophomore, he had 17 sacks. Last year, he only had 16," Powell High School coach Matt Lowe said, laughing. "I've never seen a defensive lineman that puts up the stat line that Steven Soles did last year — 135 tackles, 40-something hurries, 20-something behind-the-line hits, 16 sacks. What he was able to accomplish last year was extremely impressive. So much of that is about his energy on Friday night.

"When you turn him loose at 7 o'clock, he might have as much fun playing football as anyone I've been around. ... He's going to chase guys from sideline to sideline, and if he gets his hands on you, he's probably going to celebrate a little bit when it's over."

The Cats are also awaiting a decision from Class of 2025 four-star quarterback Stone Saunders, who's set to announce his college plans Friday.

The 6-2, 195-pound Pennsylvania native, rated the 20th-best passer in his class, released a top five in late June that included UK, Georgia, Miami, Michigan and Nebraska. Last season, Saunders threw for 3,583 yards and 54 touchdowns as Bishop McDevitt went 13-1 and won the PIAA Class 4-A state title.

Other top-priority recruits for UK in the Class of 2024 include four-star athlete Kamron Mikell, a 6-2, 181-pound athlete from Georgia who's also considering Georgia, Georgia Tech, South Carolina and Tennessee; 6-5, 255-pound edge four-star edge rusher Brian Robinson, an Ohio native also looking at Michigan and Penn State; and four-star Hardley Gilmore, a 6-1, 165-pound receiver from Florida who's also considering Penn State and Central Florida.

With its 14 commitments, Kentucky is ranked 45th in the nation for its current Class of 2024.