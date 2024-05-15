Caton homers, drives in 4 as Whitefish rallies

May 14—FRENCHTOWN — Avery Caton homered and drove in four runs, and Whitefish overcame a 7-1 deficit to beat Frenchtown 11-10 in a state tournament play-in baseball game Monday night.

Otto Klein started the Bulldogs (8-11) back from that 6-run deficit with a single that scored two runners in the fourth; Caton hit a 3-run homer in the fifth inning as Whitefish narrowed the ga\p to 7-6.

After the Broncs scored two runs in their half of the fifth, Whitefish put up five runs in the sixth inning. Michael Miller hit an RBI double to start things; Caton added an RBI single, and courtesy Carson Bramme stole home for the Bulldogs' 11th run.

That was important because Cash Mickey doubled and scored in Frenchtown's sixth inning to close to 11-10. The Broncs (10-8) proceeded to load the bases before Brady Howke got out of that jam.

Logan Stewart worked around two walks in the seventh close out the win for Whitefish.

Next is the State Tournament, at Ogren-Allegiance Park in Missoula. Whitefish will play the first-place team from the Eastern Division, Belgrade, Thursday at 11 a.m.

Eureka 9, Ronan 5

EUREKA — The host Lions worked Ronan pitching four 11 walks, scored seven runs in the third inning and made an 8-0 lead stand up.

AJ Truman had two hits, scored twice and drove in a run for the Lions (15-3-1). Tristan Butts had one of Eureka's four hits, and scored twice. Rowen Burow walked, then singled in a run in that big inning. Hunter Grieve also drove in runs for the Lions.

Burow threw four innings on the hill, allowing three hits, two walks and four runs (none earned). He struck out four. Butts threw the last three innings allowing one run. He also struck out four.

Tristan Fisher had two hits, scored once and drove in a run for Ronan, which ended up 8-11. Hunter Luedtke had the Chiefs' other two hits, scored once and drove in one.

Eureka has a matchup with Florence (15-1) at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Ogren-Allegiance.

State Baseball Tournament

May 16-18, Ogren/Allegiance Field

Missoula

Thursday

Game 1 — Belgrade (14-3) vs. Whitefish (8-11), 11 a.m.

Game 2 — Eureka (15-3-1) vs. Florence (15-1), 1:30 p.m.

Game 3 — Polson (14-4) vs. Butte (10-6), 4 p.m.

Game 4 — Hamilton (16-3) vs. Columbia Falls (15-2), 6:30 p.m.

Friday

Game 5 — Loser 1 vs. Loser 2, 11 a.m., loser out

Game 6 — Loser 3 vs. Lost 4, 1:30 p.m., loser out

Game 7 — Winner 1 vs. Winner 2, 4 p.m., semifinal

Game 8 — Winner 3 vs. Winner 4, 6:30 p.m., semifinal

Saturday

Mt. Sentinel Fields

Game 9 — Winner 5 vs. Loser 8, Field 5, 10 a.m. lo

Game 10 — Winner 6 vs. Lost 7, Field 6, 10 a.m., lo

Ogren-Allegiant Field

Game 11 — Winner 10 vs. Winner 9, 4 p.m., third

Game 12 — Championship, 6:30 p.m.