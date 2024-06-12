Catholic's Atwell, Muhlenberg's Cary, named All-State in baseball

Brady Atwell from Owensboro Catholic was named first team All-State in baseball for his junior season.

Muhlenberg County tandout pitcher Peyton Cary was also named first team All-State on the team picked by the Kentucky High School Baseball Coaches Association.

This is the second sport Atwell was named All-State in during the 2023-24 school year. Atwell is a catcher for the Catholic baseball team that will meet McCracken County on Friday in Clark’s Pump-N-Shop Baseball State Tournament semifinals.

Catholic and McCracken will play at 12:30 p.m. CT at Kentucky Proud Park at the University of Kentucky.

Atwell is hitting .356 with 33 RBIs, 11 doubles, six triples and four home runs. Atwell will be a senior and has committed to play baseball at Western Kentucky University.

McCracken County’s Miller Green was named Mr. Baseball when the Kentucky All-State teams were announced Tuesday.

Green is batting .447 with 33 RBIs, nine doubles, five triples and three home runs. Green has signed to play baseball at WKU.

Cary was a lights out pitcher for the Mustangs who will now play at Morehead State.

Cary had a 0.32 ERA with 138 strikeouts and 27 walks in 87.2 innings. Cary had a 10-1 record with one save.

Atwell was also named All-State quarterback by The Courier-Journal after directing the Aces to the Class 2A state championship game in December. Atwell threw for 516 yards and three touchdowns in the 53-48 title game loss to Mayfield. Atwell also ran for four touchdowns in a classic state championship matchup.

As a junior, Atwell completed 69.3% of his passes (301 of 434) and led the state in passing yards (4,743) and passing touchdowns (68).