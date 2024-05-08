Catholic tennis sweeps Daviess

The Owensboro Catholic High School tennis teams swept Daviess County in a pair of matches Monday at the Owensboro Tennis Complex.

The Aces won 6-3, while the Lady Aces captured a 9-0 victory.

Winners for Catholic’s boys were Jack Haines, Houston Danzer, John Wathen and Ben Haines, and doubles victors included Houston Danzer-Cooper Danzer and Joseph Merchant-Patrick Hauke.

The Panthers picked up wins from Landon McDuffee, Yuga Kani and George Newton-Max Sterett.

Catholic’s girls garnered wins from Ella Cason, Maddie Meyer, Elizabeth Hayden, Isabella Reisz, Madison Clark, Lexie Moyers, Reisz-Julia Marshall, Meyer-Hayden and Sophia Merchant-Meredith Traylor.

SOFTBALL MEADE COUNTY 2, OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 1

The Lady Wave scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning for a walk-off victory in Brandenburg.

Tyranda Stuart clubbed a home run in the first inning for the Lady Aces.

Autumn Rodgers hit a game-tying home run for Meade County before Hannah Carter drove in the walk-off run.

OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 100 000 0 — 1 4 3

MEADE COUNTY 000 000 2 — 2 5 1

WP-Roberts. LP-Robbins. HR-Stuart (OC), Rodgers (M).