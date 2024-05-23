Catholic rallies to beat Owensboro HS again in 9th baseball

Owensboro Catholic scored eight runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to overhaul Owensboro High School 8-5 in the 9th District Baseball Tournament.

The Aces completed a 3-game sweep of Owensboro this season, in which they had to rally from a 7-run deficit in a 15-7 win on April 30.

The bottom of the sixth for Catholic started with singles from Paul Heistand and Mason Moser on Tuesday at Panther Park at Daviess County High School.

There was a hit batsman and a walk with a Catholic run scored before OHS got the second out of the inning.

From there it was another hit batsman, three walks in a row with the bases loaded to score three runs, then a decisive double from Parker Heistand in his second at-bat of the sixth that scored three more runs to give Catholic an 8-5 lead.

Starting pitcher Cayden Ray was replaced first by Will Hume, then by Lake Wilson, in the sixth inning. Hume took the loss for OHS.

Owensboro went three up, three down in the top of the seventh to end the game. The Red Devils season finished 16-11.

Luke Quinn was the starter for Catholic, giving up five hits and two runs in three innings. Barrett Evans picked up the win in relief, giving up six hits and three runs with four strikeouts.

“I know this team is never going to quit,” Catholic coach Jody Hamilton said. “It’s just something about them, we’re not going to quit, we’re not going to die. We got a lot of freebies there at the end, and that helped, and we took advantage of them. We had a lot of chances where we didn’t get a hit. I thought Ray did a really good job.

“We gave up the two runs on the slip in center field. You drop five runs behind you start worrying about things. Parker came up and hit that ball a ton.”

OHS built a 5-run lead with two runs in the second inning and three in the fourth.

Will Rickard singled and Hume doubled before Evan Hampton hit a single to centerfield to score two runs in the top of the second.

Hampton hit a triple to deep center field in the top of the fourth to score Hume and Trevor DeLacey, who each had singled. Wilson singled in another run for the 5-0 lead.

“We really tried not to pay a lot of attention to the score. Where does our mind need to be on this pitch, where does the play need to be, what are my responsibilities?” OHS coach Jay Fiorella said. “We played great. Just too many free passes, 12 free passes and a couple of timely hits. We outhit them.

“I wish we could’ve found that third out in the sixth. It was just hard to stop that tsunami of emotion and energy that was coming at us. These games are tough. It’s truly unbelievable, but that is baseball. I’m really proud of our guys for how they competed all year.”

OWENSBORO 020 300 0 — 5 11 2

OWENSBORO CATH. 000 008 x — 8 7 1

WP-Evans. LP-Hume. 2B-Kimbrell, Hume (O). Heistand (OC). 3B-Hampton (O).