Catholic Memorial's entire varsity and JV girls basketball coaching staffs resign amid investigation into 'concerning communication'

Catholic Memorial varsity coach Nikki Nellen talks with players during the game against Kettle Moraine Lutheran at Brookfield Central's 2020 Thanksgiving Shootout on Friday, Nov. 27.

WAUKESHA — The coaching staff of the Catholic Memorial junior varsity and varsity girls basketball teams resigned from their positions last Friday amid an investigation into inappropriate communication.

"Catholic Memorial High School took appropriate actions after becoming aware of concerning communication between a coach and a player," Memorial director of school advancement Angela Cooper said in an e-mail to the Journal Sentinel. "As a result of the ongoing investigation, the coaching staff resigned. This is an ongoing process and personnel issue and therefore more information cannot be shared at this time."

Nikki Nellen had been the varsity head coach for the past four seasons.

"I did not resign for those reasons," Nellen said via text Tuesday. "There was a series of events that led to this decision."

Nick Vitale, who has previous stints coaching both boys and girls basketball at Memorial, and also coaches football and baseball, will step in as interim coach.

Memorial athletic director Matt Bergan said the school had just become aware of the situation last week, according to the Waukesha Freeman.

The Crusaders varsity team is 13-7 overall and 8-5 in the Classic 8 Conference.

THANK YOU: Subscribers' support makes this work possible. Help us share the knowledge by buying a gift subscription.

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Catholic Memorial girls basketball staff resigns amid investigation