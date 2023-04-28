Catholic Memorial's Corey Smith, Wisconsin's top high school running back, commits to Penn State

WAUKESHA – The state's top running back prospect is no longer available.

Catholic Memorial's Corey Smith announced his commitment to Penn State inside the school's gym after school Friday afternoon, ending the recruitment process of a consensus four-star recruit who received offers from schools in the Big Ten, Big 12, Southeastern and Atlantic Coast conferences.

Smith is the eighth known Division I commitment in the state for the 2024 class. Last week teammate Donovan Harbour committed to Penn State. Arrowhead offensive lineman Garrett Sexton announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions on Monday.

The rest of the state's commitments are Waunakee tight end Rob Booker (Wisconsin), Bay Port linebacker Landon Gauthier (Wisconsin); Arrowhead defensive end Jace Gilbert (Iowa State); Arrowhead offensive lineman Derek Jensen (Wisconsin) and Middleton linebacker Sam Pilof (Rutgers).

Smith heads into his senior season with 2,452 yards, 44 touchdowns and an average of 9.3 yards per carry. He is coming off back-to-back seasons of at least 1,000 yards. He ran for 1,304 yards in 163 carries, an average of 8 yards per attempt, last season when he was a first-team all-state selection by the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association. He scored 26 touchdowns, reaching the end zone once every six times he touched the ball.

