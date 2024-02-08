Catholic Memorial offensive lineman Owen Strebig commits to Notre Dame

Catholic Memorial offensive tackle Owen Strebig (58) and teammates participate in pregame ceremonies before the game against Pius XI on Friday, September 29, 2023, at Raabe Stadium in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin.

WAUKESHA – Owen Strebig is taking his talents to Notre Dame.

The 6-foot-8, 295-pound tackle from Catholic Memorial announced his commitment Thursday afternoon at the school. He is considered the state’s top prospect in the 2025 class by Rivals and ESPN and the No. 2 prospect in the state behind Green Bay Notre Dame tight end James Flanigan by 247sports and On3.

All those websites list Strebig as a four-star prospect.

The announcement ends a year-long whirlwind for Strebig, whose recruiting stock soared after his sophomore season. He received 26 offers before narrowing his list to 11 schools and then five.

His final five also included Wisconsin, Miami, Florida State and USC.

