Catholic Memorial offensive lineman Owen Strebig explains why he chose Notre Dame football
Owen Strebig, a 6-foot-8, 295-pound tackle, committed to Notre Dame after receiving 26 Division I scholarship offers, including one from Wisconsin.
Owen Strebig, a 6-foot-8, 295-pound tackle, committed to Notre Dame after receiving 26 Division I scholarship offers, including one from Wisconsin.
Paige Bueckers will play Saturday but Olivia Miles will not. For the second consecutive season, injuries have changed the shape of the two teams ahead of their storied rivalry matchup.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top second basemen ranked going into the 2024 season.
A muscle injury kept Messi from taking part in the friendly against a Hong Kong XI.
McIntosh is the second-fastest ever in the 800m.
Raiola, a longtime Georgia commit, flipped from the Bulldogs to the Cornhuskers before the early signing period.
Caitlin Clark could break the all-time DI women's scoring record on Super Bowl Sunday at Nebraska.
Here are first-draft-of-history impressions of which teams scored and which ones stumbled in this season’s grand NBA roster reshuffling.
The Lakers great and basketball icon was honored in a ceremony in downtown Los Angeles.
Our crew put together their very first fantasy baseball mock draft of the season, making their picks for the first round — who's building a winner?
Brady said he can relate to what Belichick is going through after enduring his free agency in 2020.
San Francisco selected quarterback Brock Purdy with a compensatory pick.
Monday’s ruling deemed Dartmouth players as employees and granted them the right to unionize. While a long way from being final, it's yet another shot across the bow of college athletics amateurism.
Big audiences are the norm for Clark and Iowa this season.
ESPN, Fox Sports, TNT and so many more networks will be available on the same streaming service.
Vida Blue is one of the 15 members of the exclusive baseball fraternity known as the Black Aces.
If it stands, Monday's ruling puts further pressure on the NCAA's amateurism model and its stance that athletes are student-athletes rather than employees.
Commissioner Roger Goodell dropped some big news during his State of the League address in Las Vegas on Monday.
The Royals have signed shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. to the largest contract in franchise history.
The millions of people who bet on the Super Bowl have stories to tell.
Clark is about three games away from breaking the DI all-time scoring record set by Kelsey Plum in 2017.