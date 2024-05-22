Catholic Memorial football coach Bill Young to receive lifetime achievement honor at awards show

Catholic Memorial head football coach Bill Young will be the recipient of the 2023-24 Lifetime Achievement award at the Milwaukee High School Sports Awards show on June 14 at the Riverside Theatre. The show is presented by Festival Foods.

Last season Young became the third coach in state history to win 400 games, joining the likes of St. Mary Springs coach Bob Hyland and Edgar coach Jerry Sinz during his 46th season at the helm for the Crusaders. This past season marked the 18th time that Young’s teams have won at least 10 games.

“He's worked so hard,” Young’s wife, Gail, said last fall before her passing in April.

Catholic Memorial head football coach Bill Young, shown holding his granddaughter, Elsie Huebner, after attaining his 400th career win in a WIAA playoff game in 2023, will receive a Lifetime Achievement award at the Milwaukee High School Sports Awards show on June 14.

“I see how hard he works all the time, from January through December honestly. I'm really proud of him. He deserves this. He's very humble. He doesn't like this kind of stuff, but as a family, we've been there for him and we've supported him. We're all so happy for him. I don't know what he's going to do when he retires (laughs). It's so nerve-racking.”

Over the last four-plus decades, Young’s teams have won 76.4 percent of their games with 41 winning seasons, including 15 conference championships across three different conferences and nine total state championships in 18 total title game appearances. Five of those nine state titles have come since the 2012 season.

Young has been inducted into the Wisconsin Football Coaches Hall of Fame (2002), the Concordia University Chicago Athletic Hall of Fame (2003), the Catholic Memorial Hall of Fame (2009) and the National High School Coaches Association Hall of Fame (2017). Young was also awarded the NHSCA’s national coach of the year honor in 2020.

Tickets for the 2024 Milwaukee High School Sports Awards show are currently available for purchase. More information about the show can be found on the show's website. For a look at the nominees for the fall and winter seasons, visit JSOnline.com.

Catholic Memorial head coach Bill Young is congratulated on his 400th career victory by Josh Oechsner after a 49-0 shutout over Martin Luther in a WIAA Level 1 playoff game at Carroll University on Oct. 20, 2023.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Awards show to honor Catholic Memorial football coach Bill Young